Diablo 3 on Nintendo Switch Leaked, Includes Ganondorf Armor

Released back in 2012, Diablo 3 swiftly gained a foothold despite a troubled launch. Developer Blizzard eventually altered and reworked many aspects of this title – including the removal of the highly controversial Auction House. Thanks to a successful 2.0 update, large expansion, and the implementation of Seasons, Diablo 3 has become one of the best action RPGs you can play today.

Now, 6 years later, Diablo 3 is making its way to Nintendo Switch following a sea of rumors from the community. A news post on Forbes was leaked onto ResetEra – which was saved by Reddit user Riomegon – that detailed the release of this title along with the exclusive content for Nintendo Switch. Since the news post is down we cannot independently verify the validity of the information so take the information with a grain of salt for now.

One of the biggest aspects of Diablo 3 is playing with others and the Nintendo Switch version is no different. This edition will allow users to have up to four players on a single Switch or you can play online with others. Finally, users can game together without an internet connection as long as they possess multiple systems. Given that multiplayer is a core component of Diablo 3, it’s great to see that there’s a lot of different ways to play with others.

However, the big draw for players will be the Ganondorf armor set that lets you cosplay as everyone’s favorite evil sorcerer. Despite being strictly cosmetic, the armor appears to work on all classes. This is similar to the Mercy or Kerrigan wings that are currently available in Diablo 3. However, The Legend of Zelda love doesn’t stop there, as players will also earn a chicken pet, Echoes of the Past wings, and Tri-Force portrait frame.

Set to debut in 2018, players who pick up this title will also get the Necromancer class and the Reaper of Souls expansion for $59.99. There is no hard release date for this title, but we suspect it will be sometime in November or December.

