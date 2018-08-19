Fortnite Item Shop Update Adds P.A.N.D.A Team Leader Skin

It’s that time again for another daily Fortnite item shop update.

The item shop updates daily at 8 p.m. EST and usually that means the addition of new skins and emotes.

Today’s update added the P.A.N.D.A Team Leader which appears to be a reskin of the Cuddle Team Leader and the Fourth of July variation. These skins have always been a “love em or hate em” type of skin.

One thing is for sure and it’s that this skin will certainly gain some sort of cult following. It will cost players 2,000 V-Bucks to purchase.

Also new to today’s item shop update is the Sushi Master skin which sets players back 1,200 V-Bucks. It’s a cool looking skin but it’s not really anything to write home about. You can pick up his Chef’s Choice back bling, Filet Axe harvesting tool and Flying Fish glider to complete the set.

Keep it fresh with the new Sushi Gear and P.A.N.D.A. Team Leader Outfit. Available now! pic.twitter.com/MMF4gbhEnI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 19, 2018

These two skins will likely hang around until the next item shop update tomorrow so you’ll have a day to decide if you want to pick them up or not. These skins will likely see a return to the shop after today’s appearance so don’t feel pressured to pick them up.

Here’s a look at everything else in today’s update:

P.A.N.D.A Team Leader (Outfit) – 2,000 V-Bucks

Sushi Master (Outfit) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Chef’s Choice (Back Bling) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Filet Axe (Harvesting Tool) – 800 V-Bucks

Flying Fish (Glider) – 500 V-Bucks

Midnight Ops (Outfit) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Tower Recon Specialist (Outfit) – 800 V-Bucks

True Heart (Emote) – 800 V-Bucks

Dragon Axe (Harvesting Tool) – 800 V-Bucks

True Love (Emote) – 200 V-Bucks

Battle Pass Tiers (Special Offer of 10x Battle Pass Tiers) – 900 V-Bucks)

