Fortnite Teases New Item (Rift-To-Go?) Ahead of New Patch

Fortnite is going down for maintenance tomorrow morning at 4 a.m. EST and once it comes back up there will be a shiny new weapon in store for players.

One thing that won’t be there once the patch concludes is a new set of weekly challenges. Epic Games has pushed the challenges back to Friday so tomorrow will just be the patch notes with no challenges.

Shake it up with a new item coming to Battle Royale in Patch v5.30. Downtime starts tomorrow, August 23 at 4 AM ET (0800 GMT). — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 22, 2018

Although Epic Games seems to be cryptic with the above tweet we actually have a good idea as to what the item will be.

In the “New Updates” section of Fortnite: Battle Royale we have the Rift-To-Go which will be an item you can throw down and create your own rift.

“A rift you can carry in your pocket!” Teleport above your current location and glide down.”

The current rifts have set locations that players have to jump into to come out of the rift in the sky. It sounds like this item will will just spawn you right above which will certainly come in handy if you’re in a bad spot.

We don’t have anything to share about the rarity of this new item but we suspect it will have a similar rarity as the Port-a-Fort. It will be a way to get out of a tight spot and we might even see some quirky plays made with this.

We can picture the final player being hit with one of these and being forced to drop from the sky as the throwing player tries to shoot the player out of the air. We’re excited to see what some of these top players and streamers can pull off.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

See Also