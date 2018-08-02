Fortnite: Secret Battle Star Location Week 4, Season 5

Another round of Fortnite challenges have just unlocked and players are racing to finish them. Just like every other week, if you manage to finish all of the challenges you can obtain a secret Battle Star hidden on the map. This will only reveal itself once you’ve finished every quest for a specific week so it may take a bit of time before you can nab it.

Here is the location of the secret Battle Star for Week 4, Season 5 in Fortnite:

This can be found to the east of the gas station in the desert biome. Once you have finished all of the challenges head down the road and the star should be right in the ben of the road. The star is not on the nearby mountain, so don’t bother looking there. It’s located on the back of the statue that’s drinking from a soda cup.

Because this can easily bump you up a rank in your Battle Pass, we recommend not grabbing these Battle Stars until you reach around level 60. This is because the amount of experience needed to level up will be quite high, but the star requirement is much lower. Having a bunch of hidden Battle Stars to grab will alleviate a lot of headaches.

