Madden NFL 19 Rookie Ratings: Top 5 Players at QB, RB, WR & TE

One of things that gets fans exciting for the upcoming NFL season is their team’s selections in the NFL Draft.

Cheering on your team’s new rookies is always fun because it brings a level of excitement and optimism to your team that wasn’t there before.

Here are the top five rookie ratings in offensive skill positions in Madden NFL 19. As with all Madden titles these ratings are subject to change throughout the year and will fluctuate week to week.

Quarterback

Baker Mayfield – Cleveland Browns (81)

Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens (79)

Josh Rosen – Arizona Cardinals (78)

Sam Darnold – New York Jets (75)

Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills (74)

Runningback

Saquon Barkley – New York Giants (82)

Derrius Guice – Washington Redskins (78)

Ronald Jones – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (77)

Sony Michel – New England Patriots (77)

Nick Chubb – Cleveland Browns (76)

Wide Receiver

D.J. Moore – Carolina Panthers (77)

Calvin Ridley – Atlanta Falcons (77)

Dante Pettis – San Francisco 49ers (76)

Courtland Sutton – Denver Broncos (75)

Anthony Miller – Chicago Bears (74)

Tight End

Hayden Hurst – Baltimore Ravens (78)

Mike Gesicki – Miami Dolphins (77)

Dallas Goedert – Philadelphia Eagles (77)

Mark Andrews – Baltimore Ravens (75)

Ian Thomas – Carolina Panthers (70)

From the looks of things it looks like the Ravens will be an interesting Madden team in the 2018 season. It wouldn’t be surprising to see many players end up benching Joe Flacco in exchange for Lamar Jackson to have a little more mobility in the quarterback position.

The Browns will also be a fun team to play with since they have new quarterback Baker Mayfield coupled with Josh Gordon and Jarvis Landry.

The Giants have a shiny new toy in Saquon Barkley who will undoubtedly be a workhorse for the team in both Madden and real life.

Madden NFL 19 releases August 10 for PS4, Xbox One and PS4. Hall of Fame Edition owners receive three day early access beginning August 7.

