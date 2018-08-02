Madden 19 Censors Colin Kaepernick Lyric, Doesn’t Include Him In Game

The latest game in the long-running Madden NFL franchise did something controversial that has rubbed some fans the wrong way.

A Big Sean verse on the song Big Bank by YG has a line that goes “You boys all cap, I’m more Colin Kaepernick,” but Madden has censored Colin Kaepernick from the song.

It seems to be an interesting censor since the lyric is not inflammatory and usually curse words are what get censored.

bad enough @Kaepernick7 still not signed, but now they even edit his name out in this year’s @EAMaddenNFL during @BigSean verse, smh pic.twitter.com/3nvkB26z5r — Mr. Changing Lives (@jeanclervil) August 2, 2018

Twitter user @jeanclervil first noticed the edit and we have confirmed it with our own version of Madden NFL 19. It is not yet clear what the intent of this censor is.

Kaepernick, a former starting quarterback in the Super Bowl, is perhaps best known for raising awareness for the mistreatment of African-Americans by kneeling during the National Anthem.

Although many players followed in Kaepernick’s footsteps he has become the scapegoat for the whole movement and has been unable to find a job in the NFL since.

Madden NFL 17 even received an update that mentioned Kaepernick’s movement in its commentary.

Colin Kaepernick does not appear in Madden NFL 19 as a free agent meaning players won’t be able to sign him to their favorite team unless they create him as a character. Kaepernick appeared as a free agent last year but has been taken out of the game completely, at least for now.

Other high profile free agents such as Dez Bryant, Jamaal Charles and Antonio Gates, just to name a few, appear in the game despite being unsigned.

Madden NFL 19 releases August 10 for PS4, Xbox One and PS4. Hall of Fame Edition owners receive three day early access beginning August 7. EA Access subscribers receive a trial for the game beginning August 2.

See Also: