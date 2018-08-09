Monster Hunter World: How To Use a Controller

Monster Hunter World is out now on PC and it was been quite the wait.

First released in January, Monster Hunter World has since become the best-selling game in the series showing that a western audience was ready for Monster Hunter.

If you’re a PC user then chances are you’re already very familiar with mouse and keyboard controls. However, some games just feel better with a controller and Monster Hunter might end up being one of those games.

The game has traditionally been on handhelds and consoles so controllers are pretty much all the community knows and it can be hard to learn a whole new configuration just for one game.

Thankfully, Monster Hunter World has full controller support, but you might have to do some troubleshooting to get it enabled. It may not work for everyone but it has worked for us.

On the Steam page Monster Hunter World says it has “Partial Controller Support” but there are many players reporting problems with that.

We ran into some issues ourselves and waited until we made it to the main town to see if it opened up controller support but that was to no avail.

After doing some research we found that if you’re having an issue it is likely through Steam itself. To fix the issue we did the following:

Click Steam in the top right corner of your Steam App

Click Settings

Controller

General Controller Settings

Enable Xbox, Playstation or Switch Controller

Doing this enabled the controller right away and allowed us to begin playing with out controller of choice. It’s a weird hurdle to go through since no game has required this before but this is what got it working.

It seems like the button prompts will remain Xbox One prompts no matter what controller you use. We’ll take that over having to use the mouse and keyboard.

