Monster Hunter World Confirmed To Have No PC Pre-Load

The long-awaited PC debut of Monster Hunter World is finally here.

The console version of Monster Hunter World released back in January but Capcom delayed the PC version in an effort to have the smoothest transition to PC as possible.

This means the game will be able to fully take advantage of your PC’s hardware and run the game in 60+ FPS, 4K resolution, etc. making it the best version to have if you’re a PC owner.

This will likely be a very large download meaning there have been a lot of questions about whether or not there will be a pre-load option.

The team has confirmed today that there will in fact be no pre-load available for the PC version of Monster Hunter World.

This news is especially disappointing for those with bad internet connections where a game download can take upwards of a day to complete. With a pre-load they would be able to have a head start on the install.

The download of Monster Hunter World will be available at 5 p.m. BST (12 p.m. EST) on August 9. This will mean whoever has the fastest internet will be able to jump into the game first. While this isn’t the most ideal way to play the game it looks like it’ll be our only option.

Are you wondering if your PC is able to run the game? The recommended specs are actually pretty recent meaning you’ll need a decently modern PC to run this game at 30 FPS at 1080p, at least according to Capcom.

Here are the PC specs:

Minimum Specs

OS – Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-Bit Required)

Processor – Intel Core i5 4460 3.20 GHz or AMD FX 6300

Memory – 8 GB RAM

Graphic – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R7 260x (VRAM 2 GB)

Network – Broadband Internet Connection

DirectX – Version 11

Storage – 20 GB available space

Sound Card – DirectSound compatible (DirectX 9.0c or higher)

Other – Mouse, keyboard, and game pads (both DirectInput and XInput) are supported. 30 FPS at 1080p on LOW graphic settings.

Recommended Specs

OS – Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-Bit Required)

Processor – Intel Core i3 8350 4 GHz, Intel Core i7 3770 3.4 GHz, or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

Memory – 8 GB RAM

Graphic – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 3GB) or AMD Radeon RX 570x (VRAM 4 GB)

Network – Broadband Internet Connection

DirectX – Version 11

Storage – 20 GB available space

Sound Card – DirectSound compatible (DirectX 9.0c or higher)

Other – Mouse, keyboard, and game pads (both DirectInput and XInput) are supported. 30 FPS at 1080p on HIGH graphic settings.

