Monster Hunter World: All Weapon Combos

Capcom

Monster Hunter World has a ton of weapons to master. Not only that, but each weapon has often tricky combos to pull off different moves. To get the most out of each weapon, you’ll not only have to learn how to do each combo but when to use them in battle.

Here’s a list of every weapon combo in the game. Be sure to share weapon tips in the comment section below if you have them.

Note: A dash indicates when buttons are pressed in sequence and a + indicates when they are pushed at the same time.

Sword & Shield

The Sword & Shield strikes a great balance between offense, maneuverability, and defense, making it the perfect weapon for beginners.

Chop – Triangle

Advancing Slash – Triangle + Circle

Guard – R2

Shield Attack – Left stick + Circle

Guard Slash – R2 + Circle

Basic Combo – Chop (Triangle) – Side Slash (Triangle) – Sword/Shield Combo (Triangle)

Basic Combo (W/ Advancing Slash) – Advancing Slash (Triangle + Circle) – Short Shield Bash (Triangle) – Chop (Triangle) – Side Slash (Triangle) – Sword/Shield Combo (Triangle)

Basic Combo (Out of Guard) – Guard (Hold R2) – Rising Slash (Triangle) – Chop (Triangle) – Side Slash (Triangle) – Sword/Shield Combo (Triangle)

Note: Start the basic combo from a guard to add one more attack to the combo.

Powerful Combo – Lateral Slash (Circle) – Return Stroke (Circle) – Roundslash (Circle) – Backstep & Advancing Slash (Circle)

Note: Combos involving the bachstep allow you to evade enemy attacks and then counterattack.

Powerful Combo (W/ Charged Slash) – Lateral Slash (Circle) – Return Stroke (Circle) – Roundslash (Circle) – Backstep & Charged Slash (Hold Circle)

Combo Used to Stun Foes – Shield Attack (Left Stick + Circle) – Shield Bash (Circle) – Hard Bash (Circle) – Backstep & Advancing Slash (Circle)

Combo Used to Stun Foes (W/ charged slash) – Shield Attack (Left Stick + Circle) – Shield Bash (Circle) – Hard Bash (Circle) – Backstep & Charged Slash (Hold Circle)

Long Sword

A close range weapon that specializes in fluid combos and evasion. It cannot be used to guard but you can use attacks to charge up the Spirit Gauge and unleash powerful attacks.

Step Slash – Triangle

Thrust – Circle

Fade Slash – Triangle + Circle

Spirit Blade – R2

Spirit Thrust – R2 + Triangle

Foresight Thrust – R2 + Circle

Note: The Step Slash lets you advance towards the enemy to attack. The Fade Slash lets you attack while backstepping and avoiding attack. Use the thrust attack for a quick poke at long range. The spirit blade attacks are powerful so long as you have enough spirit gauge. The Spirit Gauge goes up as you use regular attacks.

Step Slash into Basic Combo – Step Slash (Triangle) – Overhead Slash (Triangle) – Thrust (Triangle) – Rising Slash (Triangle)

Fade Slash into Basic Combo – Fade Slash (Triangle+ Circle) – Overhead Slash (Triangle) – Thrust (Triangle) – Rising Slash (Triangle)

Thrust into Basic Combo – Thrust (Circle) – Overhead Slash (Triangle) – Rising Slash (Triangle)

You can repeat the basic combo however many times you like just by pressing the Triangle button. Start with either a Step Slash, Fade Slash, or Thrust and then keep hitting the Triangle button.

Spirit Blade Combo – Spirit Blade I (R2) – Spirit Blade II (R2) – Spirit Blade III (R2) – Spirit Roundslash (R2)

Fade Slash Spirit Blade Combo – Fade Slash (Triangle + Circle) – Spirit Jumping Slash (R2) – Spirit Blade III (R2) – Spirit Roundslash (R2)

You can do a Spirit Thrust or Foresight Thrust after a Step Slash, Fade Slash, Thrust, or Spirit Blade (as well as after Spirit Blade III instead of a Spirit Roundslash) as a combo ender. Spirit Thrust advances you forward while attacking while Foresight Thrust makes you backstep before lunging forward.

Dual Blades

Dual Blades lets you get right in the enemy’s face with a flurry of blows and then turn up the heat by going into Demon Mode.

Double Slash – Triangle

Lunging Strike – Circle

Demon Mode – R2

Note: Activate Demon Mode for stronger combos at the cost of gradually decreasing stamina.

Basic Combo – Double Slash (Triangle) – Double Slash Return Stroke (Triangle) – Circle Slash (Triangle)

Lunging Strike Combo – Lunging Strike (Circle) – Left Roundslash (Circle)

Lunging Strike into Basic Combo – Lunging Strike (Circle) – Rising Slash (Triangle) – Double Slash (Triangle) – Double Slash Return Stroke (Triangle) – Circle Slash (Triangle)

Note: You can also do a basic combo after a Left Roundslash in a Lunging Strike Combo.

Lunging Strike Chain Combo – Lunging Strike (Circle) – Left Roundslash (Circle) – Double Slash (Triangle) – Repeat

Note: You can constantly move forward while attacking with the above combo.

Demon Mode Basic Combo – (In Demon Mode) Demon Fangs (Triangle) – Twofold Demon Slash (Triangle) – Sixfold Demon Slash (Triangle)

Blade Dance – (In Demon Mode) Triangle + Circle

Note: You can do a Blade Dance after a Demon Mode Basic Combo for massive damage. Just try not to leave yourself vulnerable.

Great Sword

Great Swords sacrifice your speed and mobility for powerful, wide blows.

Overhead Slash – Triangle (Hold to charge)

Wide Slash – Circle

Rising Slash – Triangle + Circle

Guard – R2

Kick – Guard (R2) + Triangle

Note: You can do a Rising Slash in beginning, middle, or end of a combo. Same goes for the Overhead Slash.

Basic Combo – Wide Slash (Circle) – Tackle (Circle) – Jumping Wide Slash (Circle)

Basic Combo while Staying in Place – Wide Slash (Circle) – Rising Slash (Triangle + Circle) – Wide Slash (Circle)

Rising Slash into Overhead Slash – Rising Slash (Triangle + Circle) – Overhead Slash (Triangle)

Basic Combo (W/ Charged Slash) – Overhead Slash (Triangle) – Side Blow (Triangle) – Charged Slash (Triangle)

Basic Combo (W/ True Charged Slash) – Charges Slash (Hold Triangle) – Strong Charged Slash (Left Stick + Hold Triangle) – True Charged Slash (Left Stick + Hold Triangle)

Note: There are three tiers to charging your blade. As you hold down the button, you go through each tier till you reach the third one. You’ll know when you reached a tier when your body glows red.

Basic Combo out of Guard – Guard (Hold R2) – Kick (Triangle) – Tackle (Triangle) – Side Blow (Triangle)

Hammer

Hammers are heavy weapons that have you attacking monsters at point blank range, dealing massive damage and potentially stunning them if hit in the head.

Overhead Smash – Triangle

Big Bang – Circle

Charge Attack – R2

Side Smash – Left Control Stick + Triangle

Basic Combo – Overhead Smash I (Triangle) – Overhead Smash II (Triangle) – Upswing (Triangle)

Basic Combo from Side Smash – Side Smash (Left Control Stick + Triangle) – Overhead Smash II (Triangle) – Upswing (Triangle)

Note: The Side Smash is faster than the Overhead Smash but not as strong.

Combo from Tier 1 Charge – Charged Side Blow (Hold R2 Until Tier 1 Charge) – Charged Follow-up (Triangle) – Overhead Smash I (Triangle)

Combo from Tier 2 Charge – Charged Brutal Upswing (Hold R2 Until Tier 2 Charge) – Side Smash (Triangle) – Overhead Smash II (Triangle) – Upswing (Triangle)

Charged Brutal Big Bang – Hold R2 Until Tier 3 Charge (Cannot follow up with a combo)

Hunting Horn

Hunting Horns are a heavy weapon that can provide buffs for you and allies.

White Note – Triangle

Red Note – Circle

Blue Note – Triangle + Circle

Perform – R2

Note: Performing after doing a specific combo will create buffs for all hunters in an area. Doing multiple combos and then performing will create multiple buffs.

Self-improvement – Triangle – Triangle

Attack Up – Triangle – Circle – Circle

Health Boost – Circle – (Triangle + Circle) – Triangle

Wind Pressure Negated – (Triangle + Circle) – (Triangle + Circle) – Circle

Defense Up – Triangle – (Triangle + Circle) – (Triangle + Circle)

Strong Combo – Circle – (Left Stick + Triangle + Circle) – (Triangle + Circle) – (Left Stick + Triangle)

Lance

Lances are slow yet strong and wide reaching weapons. They are better at guarding than any other weapon and allow you to poke at the enemy from a distance while backstepping to avoid attacks.

Mid Thrust – Triangle

High Thrust – Circle

Wide Sweep – Triangle + Circle

Guard – Hold R2

Counter Thrust – Hold R2 + Circle

Guard Thrust – Hold R2 + Triangle

Dash Attack – Hold R2 + Triangle + Circle

Cancel Thrust – Tap R2 + Circle

Guard Dash – Hold R2 + Left Stick + Triangle

Backstep – X or X + Left Stick

Mid Thrust Combo – Triangle – Triangle – Triangle

High Thrust Combo – Circle – Circle – Circle

Wide Sweep Combo – (Triangle + Circle) – (Triangle + Circle) – (Triangle + Circle)

Note: You can mix and match Mid Thrusts, High Thrusts, and Wide Sweeps together in a three hit combo. You can also backstep during or after a combo.

Closing Attacks While Guarding – Guard Dash Hold R2 + Left Stick + Triangle – Leaping Thrust (Circle) – Mid or High Thrust (Triangle or Circle)

Endless Thrusting Combo – Cancel Thrust (Tap R2 + Circle) – Mid or High Thrust (Triangle or Circle) – Repeat

Gunlance

Gunlances are similar to Lances but with slightly less effective defensive capabilities and much stronger offensive ones with shelling attacks that provide additional damage at the end of combos.

Lateral Thrust – Triangle

Rising Slash – Triangle + Circle

Shelling – Circle

Reload – Hold R2 + Circle

Note: You can shell after a combo for extra damage. You can do this five times before needing to reload.

Lunging Upthrust – Left Control Stick + Triangle

Note: Use the Lunging Upthrust to close the gap on an enemy before going into a combo.

Guard – Hold R2

Guard Thrust – Hold R2 + Triangle

Wyvern’s Fire – Hold R2 + Triangle + Circle

Note: Wyvern’t Fire sends out a powerful charge of energy after a short while. The weapon will need to cool down by sheathing before it can pull off the move again. You can move the direction of the blast as you’re charging.

Lateral Thrust Combo – Triangle – Triangle – Triangle

Lunging Upthrust Combo – Lunging Upthrust (Left Stick + Triangle) – Thrust (Triangle) – Thrust (Triangle) – Shelling (Circle)

Burst Fire Combo – Rising Slash (Triangle + Circle) – Overhead Smash (Triangle) – Burst Fire (Circle)

Wyrmstake Cannon Combo – Rising Slash (Triangle + Circle) – Overhead Smash (Triangle) – Wide Sweep (Triangle) – Wyrmstake Cannon (Triangle or Circle)

Note: The above combo is powerful but you will need to reload before you can do it again.

Switch Axe

A transforming weapon that lets you swing around a powerful and wide range axe while charing up to transform into a faster sword mode with explosive finishers.

Morph – R2

Note: You can morph between modes mid combo. You can use Sword Mode so long as you have enough charge in your Sword Guage. The guage is charged automatically in Axe Mode.

Axe Mode

Side Slash – Triangle

Wild Swing – Circle

Wild Swing (Continuous) – Circle Repeatedly

Rising Slash – Triangle + Circle

Forward Slash – Left Control Stick + Triangle

Basic Combo – Side Slash (Triangle) – Rising Slash (Triangle) – Overhead Slash (Triangle)

Basic Combo from Forward Slash – Forward Slash (Left Stick + Triangle) – Side Slash (Triangle) – Rising Slash (Triangle) – Overhead Slash (Triangle)

Wild Swing Combo – Wild Swing (Circle) – Overhead Slash (Triangle)

Wild Swing Morph Combo – Wild Swing (Circle) – Morph Sweep (R2)

Sword Mode

Overhead Slash – Triangle

Double Slash – Circle

Element Discharge – Triangle + Circle

Overhead Slash Combo – Overhead Slash (Triangle) – Right Rising Slash (Triangle) – Left Rising Slash (Triangle)

Double Slash Combo – Double Slash (Circle) – Heavenward Flurry (Circle)

Note: You can chain Overhead Slash Combos, Double Slash Combos, and Element Discharges into each other and repeat them so long as you have enough charge in the gauge.

Charge Blade

Charge Blades let you build up charge as a sword with mobile attacks and strong guarding before unleashing power in its strong axe mode.

Sword Mode

Weak Slash – Triangle

Charge Slash – Circle (Hold to charge)

Forward Slash – Triangle + Circle

Guard – Hold R2

Morph Slash – R2 + Triangle

Charge Phials – R2 + Circle

Basic Combo – Weak Slash (Triangle) – Return Stroke (Triangle) – Spinning Slash (Triangle)

Forward Slash Combo – Forward Slash (Triangle + Circle) – Return Stroke (Triangle) – Spinning Slash (Triangle)

Condensed Elemental Slash – Charge Phials (R2 + Circle) – Condensed Elemental Slash (Hold Triangle then release)

Sliding Slash Combo – Weak Slash (Triangle) – Sliding Slash (Left Stick + Circle)

Axe Mode

Rising Slash – Triangle

Element Discharge – Circle

Amped Element Discharge – Triangle + Circle

Dash Slam – Left Control Stick + Triangle

Morph Slash – R2

Basic Combo – Rising Slash (Triangle) – Overhead Slash (Triangle)

Element Discharge Combo – Rising Slash or Dash Slam or Element Discharge I (Triangle or Triangle + Left Stick or Circle) – Element Discharge II (Circle) – Amped Element Discharge (Circle)

Insect Glaive

The Insect Glaive lets you vault into the air to attack enemies and control Kinsects that harvest extracts from monsters to boost abilities.

Rising Slash Combo – Triangle

Wide Sweep – Circle

Thrust – Left Control Stick + Triangle

Leaping Slash – Left Control Stick + Circle

Vault – R2 + X

Midair Evade – X (While vaulting)

Jumping Slash – Triangle (While vaulting)

Jumping Advancing Slash – Circle (While vaunting)

Note: Can chain Midair Evade into Jumping Slash or Jumping Advancing Slash.

Aim – L2

Fire Weapon – Hold L2 + R2

Harvest Extract – Hold L2 + Triangle

Recall Kinsect – Hold L2 + Circle

Note: Firing your weapon makes Kinsect follow the target. Firing again at targets marked by Kinsects deals explosive damage.

Basic Combo – Rising Slash Combo or Thrust (Triangle or Left Stick + Triangle) – Strong Reaping Slash (Triangle) – Strong Double Slash (Triangle)

Overhead Smash Combo – Wide Sweep or Leaping Slash (Circle or Left Stick + Circle) – Overhead Smash (Circle)

Note: Can chain Basic Combo into Wide Sweep Combo and vise versa. Tap Triangle after an Overhead Smash for a Thrust.

Check out Heavy for more tips and tricks on Monster Hunter World.