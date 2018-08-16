Pokemon Go Regirock: Best Counters & Moves in Raids

It’s finally Regirock’s turn to fight in Pokemon Go Raids after Registeel and Regice. If you’re looking to beat the Legendary Pokemon, then look no further. Here are the best counters and moves to use against Regirock in Pokemon Go.

So Regirock is a rock-type Pokemon with a max CP of 3,087, an attack stat of 179, a stamina stat of 160, and a massive defense stat of 356, according to GamePress. It has Quick Moves of Rock Smash and Rock Throw along with Charge Moves of Stone Edge, Focus Blast, and Zap Cannon.

You should definitely put your fire-, normal-, flying-, and poison-types away because they’re not going to be able to touch Regirock thanks to its huge defense and resistance to those types. What you need are strong grass-, ground-, steel-, fighting-, and water-types since they’re strong against Regirock.

We believe that the best counter to use against Regirock is Groudon with Mud Shot and Solar Beam. With its massive attack stat of 270, Groudon is able to annihilate Regirock with the powerful Solar Beam which, along with Mud Shot, hits the Legendary Pokemon super effectively. Groudon also has admirable bulk with a defense of 251 and a stamina of 182 according to GamePress. Groudon backs that bulk up with being resistant against Regirock’s Rock Throw, Stone Edge, and Zap Cannon with Groudon double resisting the latter move.

Kyogre with Waterfall and Hydro Pump is also a strong candidate to use against Regirock. Kyogre has the same attack and bulk of Groudon according to GamePress but takes advantage of Regirock’s water-type weakness. However unlike Groudon it takes neutral damage against its rock and fighting-type moves and is double weak to its Zap Cannon.

However you don’t need a Legendary Pokemon to counter Regirock. Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch is a very strong choice since its high attack and dual fighting-type moves will make short work of Regirock. It also has some decent bulk to boot. The same can be said for Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch, however it trades high attack for huge bulk. Metagross is also a great choice since it has very high attack and hits super effective with Bullet Punch and Flash Cannon. Plus it resists rock-type moves and takes neutral damage against fighting and electric-type moves. Both forms of Exeggutor can take down Regirock with Bullet Seed and Solar Beam. Regular Exeggutor is resistant against Regirock’s fighting and electric-type moves while Alolan Exeggutor has very slightly lower attack but is double resistant against electric-type moves. Strong water-types with dual water-type moves like Gyarados and Vaporeon can work too but they could potentially fall to Regirock if it has Zap Cannon.

Have any other suggestions for strong counters to use against Regirock? Let us know in the comment section below.

