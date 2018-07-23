How to Get Lucky Pokemon in Pokemon Go

Niantic has confirmed the existence of Lucky Pokemon in Pokemon Go with the release of the patch notes for the latest version of the game.

Lucky Pokemon appear to be no different than other Pokemon except that they apparently use up less Stardust when being powered up.

Pokémon GO ver. 1.81.3 is now available on Android and iOS. Notable: traded Pokémon now have a chance of becoming “Lucky,” which means they’ll require less Stardust to power-up (50%). pic.twitter.com/AgglKRSnVc — PLDH (@PLDHnet) July 23, 2018

According to the patch notes, Lucky Pokemon are obtained randomly via trading. If two Pokemon are traded, then there is a chance that both of those Pokemon will become Lucky Pokemon.

The chance for a Pokemon to become Lucky is unknown but we will update the article when we find out.

Lucky Pokemon were first hinted at in a photo Niantic published on the official Pokemon Go Twitter account. If you look closely at the Chansey in the photo, you can see that it has “Lucky Pokemon” under its name.

Here's to your first Pokémon GO trade and the first #PokemonGOfriend who helped make it happen. Trainers, what Pokémon did you receive in your first trade? pic.twitter.com/DUT2g9f9S1 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 22, 2018

According to Nick of the Trainer Tips YouTube channel, the photo indicates that Lucky Pokemon will require 50 percent less Stardust to power up.

The feature not only gives you another incentive for trading and makes grinding for Stardust a bit less of a chore, but it also references the core Pokemon games. In the games, Pokemon you receive from trades will gain EXP at a higher rate than Pokemon you catch on your own.

In addition to adding Lucky Pokemon, the update also gives players the ability to sort the Friends List and assign nicknames to Friends, adds Stardust to Gifts, grants XP to players for sending Gifts, lets players delete unsent Gifts, and adds various bug fixes and performance updates.

