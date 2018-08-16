10 Total Warfare: Epic Three Kingdoms Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

A new war has erupted on mobile and involves the legendary Three Kingdoms.

As an incoming war general, it’s up to you to unite all three kingdoms. The only way to do that is by enlisting the aid of powerful heroes and amassing the strongest army of all time. Enjoy Fun’s latest mobile strategy SLG, Total Warfare: Epic Three Kingdoms, throws you into the heat of battle. With so many systems to learn, warriors to adopt, and battles to face, you’ll need plenty of help along the way. Thankfully, Enjoy Fun has aided us by putting an essential tips guide together for their game.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Total Warfare: Epic Three Kingdoms:

Download the Total Warfare: Epic Three Kingdoms APK here.

1. Upgrade Your Cavalry ASAP!

• During the earlier stages of the game, you’ll need to keep up with other players’ upgrading efforts. You won’t have a vast amount of resources needed to improve all your troops at first. It’s best to focus on upgrading one troop type at the beginning of your campaign. The Cavalry troop type is the best choice to focus on since they do well at both offense and defense. They also have the fastest speed stat. As you frequently develop your kingdom, your cavalry can be used to attack other player’s infantry troops. This method tends to cause a few less troop losses on your side.

2. Focus on Upgrading These Buildings First

• The Barracks: Upgrading your barracks increases the number of soldiers you can train at one time. In addition, it improves the level of soldiers, which helps increase their combat effectiveness.

• The Academy: Since Research Tech takes a lot of time, building and upgrading the level of the Academy as early as possible can help you gain advantages in all aspects of the game.

• The Drill Ground: The Drill Ground determines the max troops that you can own at the same time. This upgrade does not apply to the max troops that can join the battle. Upgrading the academy as soon as possible and hoarding a large number of soldiers in the home city can prevent you from being attacked by the enemy during your outside battles.

3. Dispacth Your Infantry to the Mines

• The soldier’s carry capacity stat determines the maximum amount of irons that can be brought back when they’re out mining (this doesn’t affect the speed of mining, however). The carry capacity of the infantry is two to three times better than other units. Let your infantry work at the mines while your cavalry takes care of the epic battles you’ll engage in.

4. Keep an Eye on Your Notifications

• There’s a ton of important info on display within Total Warfare: Epic Three Kingdoms, such as active enemy invasions, completed building upgrades, completed unit training, and so on. You don’t need to be online all the time in order to monitor everything. Click on your profile picture, then go to “Settings”, then “Notifications,” and finally switch on the notifications that you need to see. If any of these things happen while you’re away, a notification will be sent to your phone to remind you.

5. Choose Your Talent Carefully

• Talents provide your Lord and kingdom with beneficial bonuses. Talent level upgrades are activated via Talent Books, which you’ll obtain get from completing various activities. Talent Books are pretty hard to come by, however. Therefore, it’s very important to choose your talents carefully. Talents are divided into three main types: War, Economy, and Support.

• You should select the type of talent that applies to your playstyle. If you love to engage in battles, go ahead with the War talent to increase your offensive abilities. If you’re more focused on developing your city and its technology, choose the Economy talent. If you’re looking to heal and train your troops at a faster rate, you’re much better off choosing the Support talent.

6. Be Wise With Your Strategy Items Usage

• Purple ranked heroes come with one skill, while Orange ranked heroes come with two skills. You’ll have to rely on Strategy in order to upgrade them. Strategy Items are mainly produced through the Headhunt activity via the Talent Hall. Every Headhunt tasks takes some time to finish, plus the amount of Strategy you receive is pretty limited. The first 30 pieces of Strategy you obtain should be be spent on the Military Talent “Skill of Lord” – it greatly increases the number of troops you currently have.

7. Complete Those Daily Tasks!

• You can get tons of Provision and Silver just by completing your Daily Tasks. These items are usually stored in backpack and can be used at any time without fear of them being snatched away by rivals. Collect them every day before starting the game – they help to alleviate the pressure of having a lack of resources in the middle and later stages of the game.

8. Make Good Use of the Search Function on the World Map

• In the bottom left corner of World Map, click on the “Search” button to help you find the nearest locations and targets near your home city. This method helps you keep a close eye on the surrounding land, the mine, the invading Yellow Turbans, the marauding Barbarian Army, and so on.

9. TAKE OUT THE YELLOW TURBANS!

• A large number of NPC forces will constantly be deployed on the map. More specifically, the Yellow Turbans will be refreshed every 30-minutes. Defeat them and you’ll come to own new bits of Ingots, Provisions, Silver, Recruit Orders, Speed-Up items, and other valuable items. The higher the level of Yellow Turbans you defeat, the better the items you’ll receive!

10. Oh How the Seasons Change…

• Every day in the real world activates a corresponding season for the four seasons within the game. During the Spring, you’ll gain 25-percent more soldiers from your recruitment efforts. The time it takes to train your soldiers is also sped up by 20-percent. In the Summer, the March Speed of your soldiers becomes 30-percent faster. When Autumn hits, you’ll get 20-percent more Provisions. And during the Winter, your kingdom’s defense rate is reduced by 20-percent.

