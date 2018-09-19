Pokemon Go Issues Resolved Ahead of Mewtwo Raids

Niantic resolved widespread issues reported across many players in Pokemon Go ahead of Mewtwo’s addition to Raid Battles.

According to The Silph Road Subreddit and Twitter, the issues that were reported across the world include such as the game being down, missing badges, trainer avatar changes, visual glitches, blank maps, missing field research tasks, and more.

It's not just you: widespread issues are being reported in Pokemon GO! Everything from trainer avatar changes, missing field research tasks and badges, blank maps, and more have been observed around the world. — The Silph Road (@TheSilphRoad) September 19, 2018

Niantic has isolated and resolved the issue impacting regular gameplay, according to its support account on Twitter. They suggest that players still encountering problems restart the app.

Hi Trainers, good news! Our team was able to isolate and resolve this issue. If you are still experiencing issues, please restart Pokémon GO. https://t.co/pvHVMb0KlK — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) September 19, 2018

According to Down Detector, there was a spike of reports of the game being down Tuesday.

The reports of issues in the game come a day before Mewtwo’s release in Raid Battles Thursday. According to our previous report, Mewtwo was previously only available in EX Raids but will be available to fight in regular Raids from September 20 at 4:00 p.m. ET until October 23 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

In addition to Mewtwo being available in Raid Battles, players can also encounter Pokemon from the Kanto region more frequently until September 30. Seven km eggs have a chance to hatch into the region exclusive Pokemon Farfetch’d, Kangaskhan, Mr. Mime, and Tauros until the end of the month.

In other news, the Mythical Pokemon Deoxys may come to EX Raids. Players on The Silph Road Subreddit reported seeing a push notification in the game letting players know that Deoxys is coming to EX Raids. The notification may have been an error on Niantic’s part as they haven’t made an official announcement regarding Deoxys.

