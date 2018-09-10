Pokemon Go Ultra Bonus Revealed: Mewtwo Raids & More

Pokemon Go’s Ultra Bonus has been announced by Niantic.

From September 13 at 4:00 p.m. ET until September 20, the Legendary Pokemon Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres will be available to fight in Raid Battles across the world with players even having a chance to catch their shiny forms.

Then from September 20 at 4:00 p.m. ET until October 23 at 4:00 p.m. ET, Mewtwo will be available to fight in Raid Battles for all players. The Legendary Pokemon was previously only available through EX Raids with players having to wait for a randomly appearing invitation.

In addition, Pokemon from the Kanto region will be encountered more frequently both in the wild and in Raid Battles from September 13 until September 30. The region exclusive Pokemon Farfetch’d, Kangaskhan, Mr. Mime, and Tauros will also start appearing in 7 km Eggs along with Alolan form Pokemon through the end of September.

Players earned the Ultra Bonus by completing all the Global Challenges during Safari Zone Dortmund, Pokemon Go Fest 2018, and Safari Zone Yokosuka over the summer. In addition to earning the Ultra Bonus, players also got rewards for completing each Global Challenge such as temporary boosted XP and extra Candy. By completing all the Global Challenges for an event, they also got a special in-game event where you could fight and capture either Articuno, Zapdos, or Moltres in Raids.

Get ready, Trainers! The next round of Professor Willow's #GlobalChallenge starts soon! Work together to complete Field Research tasks with Trainers in your region to unlock Stardust-themed bonuses for everyone around the world! pic.twitter.com/5qGLs9XC2L — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 30, 2018

If you missed the summer events, don’t fret as there are plenty of other events in the near future. Niantic will hold Community Day on September 22, October 21, and November 10 according to our previous report.

