Spider-Man PS4 Release Date & Unlock Time

Another PS4 exclusive is on the way in the form of Spider-Man. Ever since fans caught a glimpse of the extended gameplay shown at E3 2017 there has been a lot of hype surrounding this game.

The official release date of the game is September 7 but we have seen with some games that the actual unlock time of the game can differ.

Sony has confirmed the game will unlock at midnight ET. This means you’ll be able to have the game downloaded and ready to go as soon as the clock hits that time.

Tonight's the night. #SpiderManPS4 launches at 9pm PT at PlayStation Store, and we're counting down live with @InsomniacGames. Watch at 7:30pm Pacific for live gameplay and exclusive giveaways: https://t.co/hc8LUdxRbV pic.twitter.com/RKD78ctoXi — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 6, 2018

Of course if you’re somehow able to get a disc of the game ahead of time you can start playing right away.

Many of the reviews out about the game say it’s a good game so it sounds like a must-have for owners of the console.

It doesn’t sound the game will be terribly long but it will have several DLC packs coming to the game in the months after release. There will also be a variety of side things to do and collect so players shouldn’t tire of things right away.

Soon after the release on September 7, we’re going to be seeing several DLC packs coming to the game with the first one, titled The Heist, on the way October 23.

This will be the first of three planned DLC packs:

October 23: Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist

November 2018: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Turf Wars

December 2018: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining

Pre-loading is available for Spider-Man so if you plan on pre-ordering the game you will be able to install it before the game comes out. This will be good for players who want to start playing right at the release date.

Pre-ordering the game will also give you a variety of bonuses which you can read more about here. You can also take a look at the deluxe and collector’s edition of the game too and decide what is right for you.