How to Get the 600 Light Horror Story Auto Rifle in Destiny 2

It’s that time of year Guardians, so dawn your masks and put on your spookiest Shaders. The Festival of the Lost has finally come to Destiny 2 and it’s bringing a wealth of cosmetic items for players to obtain. Yet, the real item that everyone is chasing is the 600 Light, fully Masterworked Horror Story auto rifle sold by Amanda Holliday.

Obtainable after you unlock the Haunted Forest, this auto rifle can be acquired in exchange for 120 Fragmented Souls. This is a lot of Fragmented Souls, so you’re going to do some grinding if you want this powerful item. In order to get souls, you can either complete the Festival Bounties offered by Amanda or by simply finishing runs of the Haunted Forest. We believe that the better you do, the more Fragmented Souls you’ll acquire.

We strongly suggest beating all of Amanda’s bounties as they are pretty easy to complete. Her weekly bounty is the one you really want to finish since it offers 40 Fragmented Souls and 7 Masterwork Cores as a reward. This is absolutely worth your time and we strongly recommend you focus on these bounties during The Festival of the Lost’s duration.

So far, we have not heard of the Horror Story auto rifle dropping from any other source and we do not know if the gun will be available after the event concludes. Because of this, you should prioritize getting this weapon at all costs.

