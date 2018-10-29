How to Unlock the Bolt Action Rifle in Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is full of ways to shoot, stab, and generally hurt other outlaws, but one of the best ways to take out foes is with the bolt action rifle. Like other firearms, this gun is locked and is unavailable to players for a set amount of time. You’ll need to progress around a dozen or so hours before this rifle is available.

Like the sniper, you can only unlock the bolt action rifle by completing a specific mission. Tied to Lenny in Chapter 3, users will be tasked with clearing out a gang of Confederates from an old Civil War-era plantation. This is a pretty straightforward mission and it only requires the user to kill a bunch of soldiers and then drive a wagon back to camp. We won’t spoil any of the story moments, but we recommend using the sniper rifle for this level.

After finishing this level, Arthur will open up a crate and treat himself to a free bolt action rifle! This will automatically put the gun into your inventory, so don’t worry about needing to buy another if you die or lose it.

The bolt action rifle is perfect for those who want to deal death from afar without having to use a scope. It’s a great middle ground weapon for most fights and the only drawback is the weapon can be pretty slow. Because of this, we recommend pairing this firearm with a lever action rifle for when you need to take out multiple foes.

Remember, you can put a scope on the bolt action rifle at the gunsmith, but this really isn’t necessary. If you are looking to upgrade this gun, consider improving the rifling to give it a slight boost to its range. If you’re looking for a good long distance rifle without having to use a scope then make sure to get some practice in with the bolt action rifle.

