Fortnite Fall Skirmish at TwitchCon Rules & Format

Fortnite’s Fall Skirmish comes to TwitchCon today to start wrapping up the event. The Fall Skirmish had more to offer than the Summer Skirmish but ended up being a little shorter than the Summer Skirmish.

If this is your first time tuning into the Fall Skirmish then there are some other things to be aware of with this event.

There are two trials this time around and there are also five different teams that compete with each other in this event.

Bush Bandits

Fort Knights

Dusty Dogs

Rift Raiders

Lucky Llamas

The action kicks off today at 1 p.m. EST and will go the course of TwitchCon. Here’s what the format looks like at TwitchCon:

FORMAT | STAGE ONE: HEATS In Stage One: Heats, Duo teams with the most points at the end of four matches will be declared the winner. Victory Royales and Eliminations will be scored to determine placement the each heat. The top twelve teams from each Heat will advance to the Stage Two: Grand Finals. Two additional wild card* teams will move on to make a total of 50 Duo teams. Big Bonus

Victory Royale: +3 Points

2nd-3rd Place: +2 Points

4th-5th Place: +1 Point 8+ Eliminations: +3 Points

6-7 Eliminations: +2 Points

4-5 Eliminations: +1 Point Big Bonus: After 8 Eliminations, +1 Point will be added to each elimination. *Scores for teams which place 13th in each Heat will be compared against one another to determine which teams advance to the Stage Two: Grand Finals. FORMAT | STAGE TWO: GRAND FINALS In Stage Two: Grand Finals, the Duos team with the most points at the end of six matches will be declared the winner. Victory Royales and Eliminations will be scored to determine placement at the end of the event. Big Bonus

Victory Royale: +3 Points

2nd-3rd Place: +2 Points

4th-5th Place: +1 Point 8+ Eliminations: +3 Points

6-7 Eliminations: +2 Points

4-5 Eliminations: +1 Point Big Bonus: After 8 Eliminations, +1 Point will be added to each elimination Victory Royales (Per Match): $50,000 Prize Bonus during the TwitchCon Finals.

Most Eliminations Total: $50,000 Prize Bonus Total during the TwitchCon Finals.

Viewers will be able to watch the event on Fortnite’s official Twitch channel.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

