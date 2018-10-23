Does Fallout 76 Beta Progress Carry Over to Launch?

Today marks the start of the Fallout 76 beta for Xbox One users. While Xbox One players get to play today and presumably tomorrow, PS4 and PC users will have to wait another week for their day in the sun.

While the beta only lasts a few hours that’s more than enough time for players to get acclimated with their surrounders, build their character and make some progress in the game. As a result, there will be many players left wondering if their progress made in the beta will carry over to the official launch of the game.

The answer as of right now is a yes according to Bethesda. The progress you make in the beta will carry over to the main game.

The B.E.T.A. is the full game. Our current plan is for your progress to carry over once Fallout 76 officially launches on November 14. Stay tuned for more information.

The beta is being called the full game so it sounds like you’ll be able to do everything the game has to offer, provided you can do all that in such a short amount of time.

There will likely be a lot of bugs and issues found in the beta, which is the point of the beta after all. Bethesda says they are aware of this and you’ll find issues they know of and issues they don’t know of.

This an exciting new journey for Fallout – and for us! The B.E.T.A. is a work-in-progress version of the game. During the B.E.T.A., you will likely see a glorious array of issues; many we know about, and many we don’t. Our goal, with your help, is to identify and fix any issues that arise in preparation for the November 14 launch. We need all your suggestions and feedback during B.E.T.A., at launch, and beyond to make Fallout 76 the best experience possible, now and for years to come!

If you’re interested in seeing how Fallout 76 runs on the Xbox One X you can check out Digital Foundry’s footage embedded above. The game runs a little rough which is surprising given the Xbox One X is the most powerful console currently on the market. We’re sure Bethesda will work on optimizing the game and providing a smoother performance for the beta and the initial launch.

Fallout 76 is set to release on November 14 for Xbox One, PC, and PS4.

