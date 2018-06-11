How to Join the Fallout 76 Beta

Fallout 76 is perhaps one of the most ambitious games that Bethesda has ever made. This always online title is set before the other games and has players emerging from their vault to explore the state of West Virginia. Featuring PvPvE gameplay, players can choose to work together or kill one another in this world. However, there is more to do than just surviving as Fallout 76 will feature quests for players to complete and brand new enemies to kill.

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait until the November 14 release date to try it, as Fallout 76 will have a Beta. Dubbed the “Break-It Early Test Application,” this will allow players to go hands-on when the game before it releases. If you want to try this new title then you will have to pre-order Fallout 76. A post from the official Bethesda Twitter account confirms this is the method and the second confirmation is via Fallout 76’s Bethesda.net page.

We want YOU to be involved in our Break-it Early Test Application for #Fallout76. #BE3 pic.twitter.com/ZEh5Tafp2t — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) June 11, 2018

Currently, there is no way to sign up for the beta on Bethesda’s website or social media accounts. There is also no word on if there will be an open beta after this one happens. Given we don’t have a ton of time until Fallout 76 releases in November, we suspect this will be the only chance that players can try this title. If you want to join the beta then you are going to need to pre-order the game itself.

For those who missed the conference, Fallout 76 is a multiplayer survival game that allows dozens of players to inhabit one world. Sporting dedicated servers, users will be able to rebuild society with their friends. Taking the crafting tool found in Fallout 4, Bethesda has expanded upon this idea so users can make a fort literally anywhere in the wasteland. Additionally, dying will not cause you to lose your character or the items they are carrying, which should severely limit griefing.

Bethesda also assured players that they can play alone if they want, but the game is better with friends. There was no word about private servers or a way to remove the PvP side of the game. One of the missions teased involves collecting codes for a nuclear missile, which can then be fired at anything on the map. There are also a plethora of new enemies to fight and users can acquire Power Armor. Fallout 76’s world is apparently four times larger than Fallout 4 and one interesting location shown is a large university with a Vault Boy statue.

If you are looking to pre-order the game, Bethesda announced a Collector’s Edition that comes with a plethora of goodies. These include a glow in the dark map, twenty-four Fallout figurines, in-game items, and a T-51b Power Armor helmet. The latter is actually wearable for those preparing for the end of the world.

Fallout 76 is set to release on November 14 for Xbox One, PC, and PS4.

