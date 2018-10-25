How to Play in First Person in Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 has finally arrived, so it’s time to dive into its corrupt and dangerous world. Just like Grand Theft Auto V, you can play the entire game from in the first person perspective. This not only immerses you more in the world but can add an extra layer of difficulty to the game.

Unlike GTA V, you don’t have to open up the menu to alter your perspective. You can easily switch from third to first person by hitting the Select Button (Xbox One) or the TouchPad (PS4). This will instantly switch the camera and let you experience everything outside of cutscenes in first person.

Playing in first person mode has very few upsides since the way you aim and shoot doesn’t change. You cannot aim down sights when in this perspective, so there is no massive advantage to playing one way or another. We did find it was a little easier to land shots on targets from a distance in first person, but switching isn’t necessary. Additionally, users can see over their cover while in first person, so don’t worry about having walls or barrels block your line of sight too much.

There is also a cinematic camera perspective and a few different third person ones available too. The former is pretty useless in most scenarios and the latter is more about personal preference. Remember there is no inherent benefit to changing your viewpoint, so don’t feel like you ever need to in Red Dead Redemption 2.

