How to Get a Perfect Pelt in Red Dead Redemption 2

If you want to be a big game hunter in Red Dead Redemption 2 then you’re going to want to know how to hunt down those perfect pelts.

Perfect pelts are what you’re gonna want if you want to maximize your hunts which will in return give you a bigger profit with your pelt. Luckily it isn’t very hard to track down perfect pelts.

The first thing you’ll want to do is scout out your hunt with the binoculars from afar. Once you do this you’ll want to hit the “Show Info” button on the animal which is done by using R1/RB depending on what console you are playing on.

Once you fully study the animal you’ll be given star rating which will determine what kind of pelt you’ll be getting. You’re going to be looking for the 3-star animals as those will be the animals you want to be hunting.

Once you have the animal in your sights you’ll then need to decide what weapon will be best for coming away with the cleanest pelt. You can decide to pump the animal with shotgun rounds but that will actually damage the pelt.

To come away with the best pelt possible you’ll want to either use the bow or the sniper rifle. The bow might be a little difficult to come away with kills with but the sniper rifle will certainly be a good option if you aim for the head. The Compendium will tell you the best weapons to use on the animals so it’s important to study the animals before you kill them.

If you’re planning on hunting down the legendary animals in this game then you’re definitely going to want to know about the Trapper.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is out now for PS4 and Xbox One.

