Super Smash Bros Ultimate Direct November Predictions

A new Super Smash Bros Ultimate Direct is planned for November 1 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

During the 40 minute long presentation, Director Masahiro Sakurai will divulge new information about the game before its release.

After the presentation, a post-show with Nintendo Treehouse will show off live gameplay of Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Pokemon Let’s Go: Pikachu & Eevee, Yoshi’s Crafted World and Diablo III: Eternal Edition.

Tune in 11/1 for roughly 40 minutes of new information in the final Super #SmashBrosUltimate #NintendoDirect before the game’s release, hosted by Director Masahiro Sakurai! The Direct will be followed by a post-show Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentation. https://t.co/Y00RdNrBth pic.twitter.com/JSuSUtGk6e — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 30, 2018

We’ll definitely get more info on new fighters. According to GameSpot, every fighter in the game will be revealed before launch. So if there are a bunch of characters still to be revealed, you can expect a good chunk of time devoted to each one.

Here are our predictions on what news will be announced during the Direct.

A recent leak may provide some insight into which characters will be announced. If you don’t want to be potentially spoiled, you should turn back now.

According to the recent leak, the new characters will be Shadow the Hedgehog of Sonic Adventure 2, Ken of Street Fighter, Geno of Super Mario RPG, Isaac of Golden Sun, Mach Rider of Mach Rider, KOS-MOS of Xenosaga, The Chorus Kids of Rhythm Heaven and Banjo-Kazooie of Banjo-Kazooie.

According to GameXplain, the leak comes from an allegedly full banner art for the game released on Snapchat by an employee from French printing company Marina PLV that handles promotional art for game companies. However, GameXplain pointed out that the poster has inconsistent shadows and has been blurred to possibly avoid scrutiny. Since then, Marina PLV released a statement saying that the employee who allegedly leaked the art hasn’t worked for the company for two years. They also said that they have worked with Namco Bandai, the co-developers for Smash Ultimate, but are not working with them for Smash Ultimate.

The characters in the leak aren’t out of the realm of possibility. Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has been on board with Banjo-Kazooie being in Smash for a while now. Isaac isn’t listed as an assist trophy on the official website yet despite appearing in Super Smash Bros Brawl. Even the idea of The Chorus Kids being in Smash has some backing according to our report.

One thing we can definitely count on is the reveal of the Secret Mode that was blurred out during the last Smash Bros Direct. According to our report, the mode is possibly called “Spirits” and might involve boss battles.

We won’t get any new info on new stages as all 103 stages have been listed on the official website.

What are your predictions? Let us know in the comment section below.

See also: