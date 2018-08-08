Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Direct References Rhythm Heaven

Fans have been clamoring for a fighter to represent the cult classic Rhythm Heaven series in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. However a new Nintendo Direct focused on Smash Ultimate has come and gone and while we got Simon Belmont, Richter Belmont, King K. Rool, Chrom, and Dark Samus, we did not get any news of a Rhythm Heaven fighter.

Or did we?

An eagle-eyed YouTuber by the name of Teh CornerThief noticed something interesting about the pose of Donkey Kong in the beginning of the reveal trailer for King K. Rool. DK is striking the same pose as Karate Joe in Rhythm Heaven Fever. DK even has a TV with the same rabbit ears as the TV Karate Joe has.

The idea of a Rhythm Heaven fighter isn’t that far-fetched. According to Nintendo Life, the IMDB page for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate briefly listed Daniel Alegria as a voice actor for the Chorus Kids from Rhythm Heaven (the one on the DS). Months before the release of Super Smash Bros. for Wii U & 3DS, the Chorus Kids were rumored to be included in the game according to the publication.

Smash Bros. hasn’t completely left out any Rhythm Heaven love. One of the enemies in Smash Run for Super Smash Bros. for 3DS was the Sneaky Spirit from the first Rhythm Heaven game on the Game Boy Advance (the Japan-exclusive Rhythm Tengoku). Karate Joe and the Chorus Kids appeared as trophies among other characters from the franchise. Two songs from the game were also included in the song selection for the Miiverse stage in Super Smash Bros. for Wii U.

