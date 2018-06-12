Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Release Date & Roster (E3 2018)

E3 2018 is underway and Nintendo just dropped a bombshell of a reveal!

During their Nintendo Direct presentation, producer Masahiro Sakura graced our screens to provide more info on the Super Smash Bros. game coming to Nintendo Switch. The entire roster from the last entry will rejoin the battle alongside several returning ones, such as Solid Snake, Ice Climbers, Young Link, Pichu, and Wolf. What’s even more exciting is the re-inclusion of DLC characters from the last game, including Ryu, Cloud, Bayonetta, Roy, Lucas, Mewtwo, and Corrin. As for newcomers, Ridley from Metroid (turns out he’s not too big for the game after all) will join the roster. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has been confirmed for release on December 7, 2018.

Check out the list posted below to see who’ll be included as a part of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s roster:

– Bayonetta

– Bowser

– Bowser Jr.

– Captain Falcon

– Cloud

– Corrin

– Dark Pit

– Diddy Kong

– Donkey Kong

– Dr. Mario

– Duck Hunt

– Falco

– Fox

– Ganondorf

– Greninja

– Ice Climbers

– Ike

– Inkling

– Jigglypuff

– King Dedede

– Kirby

– Link

– Little Mac

– Lucario

– Lucas

– Lucina

– Luigi

– Mario

– Marth

– Mega Man

– Meta Knight

– Mewtwo

– Mii Brawler

– Mii Gunner

– Mii Swordfighter

– Mr. Game & Watch

– Ness

– Olimar

– Pac-Man

– Palutena

– Peach

– Pichu

– Pikachu

– Pit

– Pokémon Trainer with Squirtle, Ivysaur, and Charizard

– Ridley

– R.O.B.

– Robin

– Rosalina

– Roy

– Ryu

– Samus

– Sheik

– Shulk

– Snake

– Sonic

– Toon Link

– Villager

– Wario

– Wii Fit Trainer

– Wolf

– Yoshi

– Young Link

– Zelda

– Zero Suit Samus

Here’s a few extra facts that you’ll want to know about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate:

– Super Smash Bros. Ultimate retains the art style of the last game, but isn’t just a simple port

– Several adjustments have been made to every character’s moveset