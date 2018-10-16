Where to Catch Chatot & Carnivine in Pokemon Go

  • Updated
20 Sinnoh Pokemon have appeared Tuesday in Pokemon Go, but two of the most interesting are Chatot and Carnivine. That’s because these Pokemon appear to be region-exclusive.

Reports on The Silph Road Subreddit said that Chatot appears only in the southern hemisphere while Carnivine appears only in the southeastern U.S. Specifically, Chatot has been reported to appear in Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, South African, Zambia, Indonesia, New Zealand and Australia. Meanwhile, Carnivine has been reported to appear in Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Maryland and Florida. However, these findings are based on preliminary user reports and are subject to change.

Here’s a full list of all 20 Sinnoh Pokemon added to the game.

Here’s a full list of region-exclusive Pokemon currently in Pokemon Go, courtesy of Eurogamer.

  • Tauros – North America
  • Kangaskhan – Australasia
  • Mr. Mime – Europe
  • Farfetch’s – Asia
  • Heracross – Latin America & Southern U.S.
  • Corsola – Countries along the equator between 31N and 26S
  • Relicanth – New Zealand and surrounding islands
  • Illumise – North America, South America and Africa
  • Volbeat – Europe, Asia and Australasia
  • Zangoose – Europe, Asia and Australasia
  • Seviper – North America, South America and Africa
  • Lunatone – North America, South America and Africa
  • Solrock – Europe, Asia and Australasia
  • Torkoal – South Asia
  • Tropius – Africa and the Mediterranean

    • Have you caught Chatot or Carnivine? Let us know where in the comment section below.

