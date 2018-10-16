Where to Catch Chatot & Carnivine in Pokemon Go

20 Sinnoh Pokemon have appeared Tuesday in Pokemon Go, but two of the most interesting are Chatot and Carnivine. That’s because these Pokemon appear to be region-exclusive.

Reports on The Silph Road Subreddit said that Chatot appears only in the southern hemisphere while Carnivine appears only in the southeastern U.S. Specifically, Chatot has been reported to appear in Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, South African, Zambia, Indonesia, New Zealand and Australia. Meanwhile, Carnivine has been reported to appear in Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Maryland and Florida. However, these findings are based on preliminary user reports and are subject to change.

Here’s a full list of all 20 Sinnoh Pokemon added to the game.

Here’s a full list of region-exclusive Pokemon currently in Pokemon Go, courtesy of Eurogamer.

Tauros – North America

Kangaskhan – Australasia

Mr. Mime – Europe

Farfetch’s – Asia

Heracross – Latin America & Southern U.S.

Corsola – Countries along the equator between 31N and 26S

Relicanth – New Zealand and surrounding islands

Illumise – North America, South America and Africa

Volbeat – Europe, Asia and Australasia

Zangoose – Europe, Asia and Australasia

Seviper – North America, South America and Africa

Lunatone – North America, South America and Africa

Solrock – Europe, Asia and Australasia

Torkoal – South Asia

Tropius – Africa and the Mediterranean

