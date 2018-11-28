How to Change Appearance in Red Dead Online

Red Dead Online has officially entered beta for owners of Red Dead Redemption 2. While it’s not quite open for everyone as of yet it is available to a large chunk of the player base.

If you were an early adopter of the game then you’ve likely already been through a lot of what Red Dead Online has to offer while those who purchased the game later will have to wait a little bit longer for their day in the sun.

While players were restricted to customizing Arthur Morgan in the single-player portion of Red Dead Redemption 2 players now can customize their own personal avatar this time around.

When you’re done creating your character for the first time you’re probably feeling pretty good about how he looks but what happens if want to change your appearance down the road?

Red Dead Online allows players to change their style and appearance whenever they want to but you will have to go to certain locations first.

If you want to change your hairstyle you’re going to have to go to the barber. The barber is marked with the scissors icon on your map so you’ll always know where to go for that new haircut.

If you’re trying to get new clothes there are several stores, such as a general store, that will be willing to sell you a new outfit. Being an outlaw is tough enough as is so you might as well look good while doing it.

You can change into your clothes when you buy them or you can head to your camp and change your clothes there.

Don’t worry about spending too much time with the Red Dead Online beta as the current plan is to have all of your progress carry over into the official launch.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is out now for PS4 and Xbox One.

