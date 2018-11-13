10 Marvel Battle Lines Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

EXCELSIOR!

Marvel’s famous (and infamous) characters are back on mobile devices in a new game. That game is the new card battler known as Marvel Battle Lines. The all-powerful Cosmic Cube has been shattered and thrown the Marvel universe into disarray. In order to bring back some stability to it, you’ll collect, upgrade, and battle with hundreds of cards as you fend off all sorts of powerful rivals. The creative minds behind this mobile card battler have helped us compile a list of tips for future Marvel Battle Lines masters.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Marvel Battle Lines:

1. Play Through the Story!

• When you first start the game, the easiest way to get started is to play through Chapter One of the Campaign Mode. You’ll receive a good amount of EXP and Gold, as well as some very nice cards to help build out your deck.

• The rest of the main campaign features missions that gifts you with extra rewards, such as the cards you need in order to add more variety to your deck. You can replay completed battles if you’re looking to farm a particular card and other types of items. The experience and cards you’ll gain from playing through the story will aid you in your crusade against human players in the Arena.

2. Switching Cards

• A unique feature of Marvel Battle Lines is that you can redraw your entire hand each turn. You can do this by selecting the Switch option or by dragging the card towards the bottom of the screen until it flips facedown. You will then put the switched card back into the library and draw a new card. This will help you improve your hand or find that specific card you’re looking for.

3. Claim Your Free Gold and Card Packs

• Every day, you’ll be able to claim some Gold and other beneficial items through the login rewards system. These rewards are broken up in two ways – through daily goodies given out every month and weekly gifts.

• By the way, you can also claim an additional 200 free gold each day from the shop. While you’re in the shop, you should claim the first of your three daily free Single Card Packs. You’ll have to wait an hour in between each one, but spending your time playing through daily missions and the story makes the time fly by! Speaking of daily missions…

4. Complete Your Daily Missions

• Daily Missions will unlock once you reach Level Three. Completing these is the fastest way to gaining EXP and increasing your Player Level. Daily missions will have you play a variety of different game modes, including PvE and PvP. They’ll also will offer you awesome rewards based on your current Player Level. All of this also applies to the game’s Weekly Missions.

5. Don’t Be Afraid to Take a Hit

• Sometimes the best option is to let your opponent form a battle line (that you can survive) and then destroy their weakened heroes afterwards. You can also use your turn to collect cosmic fragments or play a powerful character from your deck.

6. Give Yourself Options on the Battlefield

• When setting up a battle line, try to set it up in a way that you have two or more different ways to form a battle line on your next turn. This way if your opponent blocks one of them, you can still activate the other.

7. Expand Your Collection – Part 1

• The more characters you collect the more options you have. Plus there are additional rewards for growing your collection! You receive a bonus of Gems, Gold, and even Card Packs for completing certain sets or reaching certain milestones within your overall collection.

8. Expand Your Collection – Part 2

• Playing through the Campaign Mode is a great way to start growing your collection. Each stage will have specific rewards that are guaranteed once you clear it for the first time. Certain cards can be gained by completing a specific Special Ops stages. While these are not guaranteed rewards, it’s definitely worth the effort and will often yield a good reward.

• Make sure you check out the shops as you level up, too. You’ll start out by only being able to see Common rarity cards. But as you level up, you’ll start to see Uncommon (Green) and Rare (Blue) cards. Winning a PvP match gives you a chance at being rewarded with a card as well. Since there’s no limit to how may PvP battles you can play, you can challenge other players as much as you want!

9. Different Decks for Different Tasks

• You can save up to five different decks in Marvel Battle Lines — make good use of this! We recommend building a deck for the Campaign Mode and another one for PvP. Keep experimenting with different decks and find the right one to suit your needs!

10. Proper Deck Building is Key

• All of your decks shouldn’t be packed with nothing but powerful character cards that need energy shards to place on the battlefield. It’s always viable to equip four character cards that don’t take any energy shards to play. A few of these card types should also have some sort of special ability tied to them as well. Karen Page is a good example of that card type (when knocked out, she’ll earn one cosmic fragment for you).

• Once you have you have those card types placed into your deck, go ahead and throw in three action cards. Make sure two of those action cards can deal damage, while the final one has some sort of healing/stat boosting ability tied to it. The rest of your deck should then be filled with character cards that take energy shard to play. Be sure to feature two 1-cost energy shard character cards so you’ll be able to play them during the early portions of a battle. And finally, your lineup of three 3-cost energy shard character cards will be a huge help to you during the closing moments of a hard fought encounter.

