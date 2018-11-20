How to Get the Meteoric Sword in Fallout 76

There are a ton of ways to kill your adversaries in Fallout 76, but one of the most satisfying is by slicing up your foes with the Meteoric Sword. This one-handed weapon is great for anyone going for a Strength build. Not only does this sword have 50% increased durability, but it will deal 10% extra damage to humanoid foes such as Ghouls or Scorched.

However, obtaining this sword requires a bit of farming. To obtain this weapon you will need to complete the Lode Baring event in the Ash Heap. This event spawns northeast of Mount Blair and requires you to repair various robots so they can continue digging out tunnels. Once they are fixed you’ll need to defend them from enemy attacks and make sure they don’t break down again.

Completing this event gives you a chance to earn the Meteoric Sword. This isn’t a guaranteed drop, but if you keep farming this event you should eventually unlock this weapon. Additionally, you have a chance to earn the Meteoric Chinese Sword by finishing the Breach and Clear event, which is also located in the Ash Heap.

At the time of writing this, we have not been able to confirm if the Meteoric Sword is a drop from a powerful enemy. We don’t doubt that there are other ways, but this is a slightly more consistent method of obtaining this weapon.

