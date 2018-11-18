Where to Get Bloodleaf in Fallout 76

If you want to survive the dangerous wilds of West Virginia in Fallout 76, you’ll eventually need to start crafting different materials. While many players will focus on offense, it’s important to also make different tonics and buffs to improve your chances in a fight. Bloodleaf, is a key ingrediant, not only for its tea but the Disease Cure (Forest).

The latter is especially important since there are a ton of different creatures that carry infections which can severely hamper your chances of survival. In order to craft Disease Cure (Forest), you’ll need to obtain Bloodleaf which can be found in multiple named locations.

Here’s a list of the main areas you can find Bloodleaf in Fallout 76:

Lake Elouise

Gulper Lagoon

Relay Tower EM-B1-27

Hillfolk Hotdogs

Gnarled Shadows

Spruce Knob Channels

Haven Church

Excelsior Model Home

East Mountain Lookout

Alpine River Cabins

Ohio Rivers Cabin

Hemlock Holes Maintenance

Toxic Dried Lakebed

Spruce Knob Lake

Black Mountain Ordnance Works

Charleston

Palace of the Winding Path

Grafton

You can find Bloodleaf near or in the water, so be careful when you are wading out for this plant. A lot of the locations we have listed above will have enemies at or above level 15. Because of this, we don’t recommend trying to farm this fauna early on. You shouldn’t encounter enough disease-carrying enemies to really worry about having to make an abundance of Disease Cures. Also, remember that Disease Cure (Forest) only removes infections found in the forest biome.

If you want to use this item on something, consider crafting some Bloodleaf Tea. This not only fills up some of your thirst bars but also gives you +5 Disease Resistance. It’s handy to have one or two on you, especially as you begin to explore Charleston and Grafton.

