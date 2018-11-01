How to Pick Up & Move Camp in Fallout 76

One of the exciting things about Fallout 76 is the prospect of playing Fallout with a group of friends.

If you’ve played Fallout 4 before then Fallout 76 will feel very familiar to you except it’s multiplayer this time around. Fallout 76 shifts the game into a more survival-focused game which comes complete with building a base.

This concept won’t be all that foreign to those who have played survival games in the past such as Rust, Ark or Conan Exiles.

Since you can build a base in Fallout 76 many players were wondering how the game protects your gear while you are offline. Luckily you won’t have to worry about getting griefed in Fallout 76 as the PvP system is set up to completely discourage that aspect.

One thing the game doesn’t make entirely clear is how to pick up and move your camp to a new location. You can’t straight up put your entire camp into your pocket but you are able to move it to a better spot if you come across one.

This is done by going into your Pip-Boy and pressing LB/L1. This method will cost you five caps so you won’t be running out of money by any means if you decide to do this often. This can be done if you want a change of scenery or if you’re just not a fan of where your base is.

A reason to move your base would be that you progressed further into the game and no longer have the need for your old area. You might also need to move your base if it overlaps with another player.

Fallout 76 officially releases November 14 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. The beta has been extended due to issues that came up during the previous one so you’ll get many more chances to participate, starting today at 2 p.m. EST.