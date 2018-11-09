Nuketown Teased For Call of Duty Black Ops 4

One of the most famous multiplayer maps in the Call of Duty franchise is making its return soon. Revealed on Twitter, the wildly popular Nuketown map is coming to Black Ops 4 on November 13 for PS4 users.

Introduced in the original Call of Duty: Black Ops back in 2010, this map swiftly gained notoriety among the community. A lot of this was thanks to the size of the map, which was quite small and forced players into a lot of engagements. Since then, Nuketown has appeared as both a zombies map and made a return in every single Black Ops title.

📡 Добро пожаловать обратно. Coming to PS4 on November 13. #BlackOps4 pic.twitter.com/TbYhcUM5iq — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 9, 2018

This level was also transformed into a zombie map called Nuketown Zombies and is a location in the new Blackout game mode. It’s no surprise that Nuketown is making a return, but the real question is how long will PC and Xbox One users have to wait.

While some content such as the Blackmarket took an additional week to make its way onto other platforms, this will be the first time a map has been introduced to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Our best guess is we expect this new map to either be available to everyone by either next week or the end of the month.

