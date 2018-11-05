Call of Duty Black Ops 4’s Blackout mode allows players to assume the role of famous franchise characters both old and new. While some of these skins can be obtained by simply playing the game, others require players to finish a series of steps. One of these characters is Battery, who is thankfully pretty easy to get.

Here’s how to unlock Battery in Call of Duty Blackout:

1. Get the War Machine Grenade Launcher

Your first step for obtaining Battery is getting the War Machine grenade launcher. So far we have only been able to find this weapon in Supply Drops. These are the crates that drop from the planes that fly over. At the time of writing this, we have not found the War Machine in a crate that spawns on the map This is completely RNG, however, you will have a better chance of obtaining the War Machine if you grab a fast vehicle and crate hunt.

We suggest landing at Factory, Cargo Docks, Estates, or Construction Site since there’s a chance a helicopter will spawn here. You can then just fly to every crate that drops, check if it has the War Machine, and bail before anyone sees you. Again, this isn’t a guaranteed method, but it will speed things up a little.

2. Get 2 Kills With the War Machine

This is a pretty easy weapon to get kills with since it’s a grenade launcher. Once you have the weapon you’ll need to slay two foes in order to finish the next part of this quest. The War Machine only has 6 shots, so you’ll need to be careful when engaging enemies. While the explosions are quite big, it’s easy to miss – especially at a distance.

Because of this, we recommend trying to get the drop on foes. The War Machine deals a ton of damage and can instantly kill most players. When firing, try to aim for their feet and not their actual bodies. Since the explosion is big enough to kill them, you will have a smaller chance of missing than if you tried to hit them dead on.

3. Finish the Match With the War Machine in Your Inventory

The last step for this quest is to just finish the match with the War Machine in your inventory. As long as you have the gun and secured two kills with it, you’ll obtain Battery when the match ends. It doesn’t matter if you win, lose, or what place you end up at. Just complete the level and you will unlock Battery when you go back to the main menu.

