Nvidia Fortnite Bundle Available to New GPU Buyers

Just in time for the holiday season, Nvidia and Epic Games have partnered to provide an exclusive bundle to those who are upgrading their graphics cards.

The ever-growing and popular game Fortnite has the exclusive Counterattack bundle available to those who are upgrading their graphics cards, buying a laptop or buying a desktop with either a GTX 1060, 1070 or 1070 Ti. It appears those who were looking to purchase one of the company’s new RTX-based cards will be out of luck when it comes to this bundle.

The bundle begins today and runs until January 29, 2019, or while supplies last. While this will be a PC bundle at heart, Fortnite is cross-play so you’ll be able to wear this outfit wherever your account is linked provided you have the bundle in the first place.

The Counterattack bundle includes the following items:

“Reflex” Outfit (Rare)

“Pivot” Glider (Rare)

“Angular Axe” Pickaxe (Uncommon)

“Response Unit” Back Bling

2,000 V-Bucks

If you’re looking to upgrade to an RTX card then you will be looking at getting a free copy of Battlefield V. Anyone who purchases an RTX 2080 Ti, 2080 or 2070 GPU or desktop PC from participating partners will receive a free copy of the game. This deal runs until January 7, 2018, or while supplies last.

Don’t forget this Sunday will be your chance to catch another quasi-exclusive Fortnite spray if you head to Walmart. If you head there at 2 p.m. and head to the Battle Bus you’ll be rewarded with a free spray for your in-game character.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

