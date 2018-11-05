There are a lot of different characters in Call of Duty Black Ops 4’s Blackout mode and if you want them all you’ll need to finish a variety of character missions. While some of these missions are quite tricky, others are shockingly simple. One of these easily obtainable skins is Torque. Even though RNG is involved with getting him, you shouldn’t have any issues once you find his character item.

Here’s how to unlock Torque in Call of Duty Blackout:

1. Get the Note From Torque Character Item Your first step to unlocking Torque is the hardest part of this entire character mission. Found in loot crates dropped from planes, you’ll need to hope that RNG is on your side. There is no other way to obtain the Note From Torque other than Supply Drops or off the corpse of somebody who found it in-game. So far, we have not been able to find his note in any crate that spawns on the map.

If you are determined to find his note, consider grabbing a chopper or ATV at the start of the match. You can use these vehicles to quickly arrive at crates and loot them before anyone shows up. Again, this isn’t a guaranteed way of obtaining his note, as you have a chance to find other Specialist items.

2. Place 2 Razor Wires and a Barricade

If you find the Note From Torque in a Supply Drop then you’ll be able to quickly finish this step. In every Supply Drop we found this character item in, the needed pieces of equipment were also in the crate. All you have to do is place two Razor Wires and a Barricade to finish this step. It doesn’t matter where you got these items or where you place them on the map.

Typically, we just dropped the Razor Wires and Barricade right by the Supply Drop. You can hold onto the equipment, but if you die before placing them then you won’t unlock Torque. However, if you want to be cheeky, try hiding the Barricade by the crate so if anyone tries to loot it they will die.

3. Reach Top 30 (Solo), Top 15 (Duos), or Top 7 (Squads) With the Note From Torque

The final step is to just finish the match out and reach a certain place while holding onto the Note From Torque. Your placement will vary depending on what mode you’re playing in Blackout. Here’s the minimum number you have to hit in-game to complete this step of the quest:

Top 30 – Solo

Top 15 – Duos

Top 7 – Quads

Remember you have to be holding the Note From Torque when you finish the match. As long as you’ve placed the equipment and reached the designated number then you’ll unlock Torque at the end of the match. We recommend playing passively and only engaging enemies when you absolutely have to. Since you can keep checking the note to see if you’ve reached the designated placement, don’t bother picking fights until you see the green checkmark.

