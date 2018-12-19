Atlas Delayed After Missing Launch Time

Atlas, the pirate MMO from the creators of Ark: Survival Evolved that was shown at The Game Awards 2018, has been delayed.

The game was originally supposed to launch today at 6 p.m. EST but was announced as delayed after the official launch time. There isn’t a set time for the release but we do know it will be on December 21.

The official Twitter account put up a tweet announcing the release date but at the time of writing, there wasn’t really a reason put for the delay.

ATLAS Extended-Length Gameplay Trailerhttps://t.co/sZo0NURvrh Pathfinders, ATLAS will be launching on Friday, the 21st of December 2018. — ATLAS (@sailtheatlas) December 19, 2018

This delay comes after a previous delay that would’ve made the game release today. Here’s what the team said then:

After thinking carefully over the past several days, we’ve decided to delay the ATLAS launch until December 19th to give the team more time to run through this massive game’s extensive content. It’s a vast virtual world out there across the ATLAS, and the team’s going to use that extra time to review every portion of it thoroughly. We’re sorry about the delay, and we know how much everyone is looking forward to establishing their empires! The team here at Grapeshot is so excited to bring this new world to life with you, and we know it’s going to be an absolute blast. So please keep your powder dry a little bit longer, and at long last next Wednesday the 19th, we’ll be joining you on the most excellent adventure of our lifetimes! See you on the ATLAS soon Pathfinders,

Jat, Jeremy, and Jesse

Instead of the release today we were given an extended gameplay trailer but most players were wondering why the game was delayed and why it wasn’t communicated. Whatever the case may be we’re looking at an official launch on Friday.

Many of Twitch’s top streamers such as Lirik, Sodapoppin and Summit1G were set to stream the game today but it seems we’ll have to wait a few more days to see them try the game out.

Atlas releases for real on December 21 on Steam.