Merry Marauder & Ginger Gunner Return to Fortnite

Another day another item shop update in the world of Fortnite. Today’s item shop update rotates out the old items from yesterday and introduces a brand new cosmetic into the mix today.

As Christmas inches closer we’re getting a variety of gifts from Epic Games in the form of skins and that trend has continued today with the Merry Marauder and Ginger Gunner. These two skins might look familiar to players who were playing Fortnite last year as they were released last year for the Christmas time.

We received our first tidbit of new information through a datamine of the 7.10 update that showed the Frozen Raven, Love Ranger and Red Knight are on the way.

All three of the “Frozen” skins are of the Legendary variety meaning they’ll cost players 2,000 V-Bucks to own. Whether that is worth it or not comes down to you but they will certainly end up being popular skins to wear and own.

The item shop tends to update daily so look for this skin to disappear soon. It’s best to grab it now if you’re planning on picking it up. It will surely be back around for another appearance so it won’t be the complete end of the world if you do miss it.

Here’s the rest of the item shop for today:

Merry Marauder (Outfit) – 1,500 V-Bucks

Ginger Gunner (Outfit) – 1,500 V-Bucks

Gingersled (Glider) – 500 V-Bucks

Cookie Cutter (Harvesting Tool) – 500 V-Bucks

Smooth Moves (Emote) – 800 V-Bucks

Circuit Breaker (Outfit) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Maki Master (Outfit) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Filet Axe (Harvesting Tool) – 800 V-Bucks

Battle Call (Emote) – 200 V-Bucks

Hot Rod (Glider) – 500 V-Bucks

The past couple of days have introduced several new Christmas skins into the game and it looks like Epic Games has no signs of slowing down. Christmas is just a couple days away so it might end after that but we can probably still look forward to several Winter-themed skins in the future.

