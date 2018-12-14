Fortnite Slushy Soldier Comes in Item Shop Update

Tis the season for winter-themed skins in the world of Fortnite.

We’re drawing closer to Christmas which means we’re surely going to be some more wintery skins come into the game as we have in the past with other holidays such as Halloween.

Season 7 also has a winter theme as snow has begun to fall on the island as well as introducing new snowy locales such as the Polar Peaks, home of the feared Infinity Blade.

This new skin also debuts with a new Harvesting Tool called the Icicle which is just as it sounds – a pickaxe made out of ice.

To get these two cosmetics together it would put you back 2,000 V-Bucks which makes these two things pretty pricey.

The item shop tends to rotate items out daily but the Slushy Soldier and Icicle look like they will be sticking around for a full 48 hours this time around.

Here’s the full look at everything in the item shop today:

Slushy Soldier (Outfit) – 1,500 V-Bucks

Icicle (Harvesting Tool) – 500 V-Bucks

Breakin’ (Emote) – 800 V-Bucks

Chopper (Outfit) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Prismatic (Glider) – 800 V-Bucks

Highrise Assault Trooper (Outfit) – 800 V-Bucks

Brush Your Shoulder (Emote) – 200 V-Bucks

Victory Lap (Harvesting Tool) – 500 V-Bucks

If the Halloween skins were any indication then we can probably expect some nice looking Christmas-themed skins in the near future. Last year gave players the Gingerbread and Nutcracker skins and that was before Fortnite was the household name it is today. Epic Games has only gotten better in the skins department so stay tuned for what’s next.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

See Also