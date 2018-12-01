Pokemon Go’s new Field Research tasks for December 2018 are now live.

Users on The Silph Road Subreddit have compiled a list of all the new Field Research Tasks. The list will continue to be updated as more tasks and rewards are chronicled. If new research tasks are added to coincide with special in-game events, we’ll be sure to include those in the list as well.

Notable rewards include the new Spinda variant, Feebas, Silver Pinap Berries and Rare Candies.

The Research Breakthrough reward for December 2018 is randomized between Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Raikou, Entei or Suicune, according to Niantic. To catch one of these Pokemon, you need to complete seven different Field Research Tasks on seven different days. After that, you unpack the Research Breakthrough reward to start the encounter. You can use your own Pokeballs and Berries to help catch the Legendary Pokemon and it will never flee. User taweryawer was able to catch a shiny Zapdos from a Research Breakthrough, so it’s possible that other Legendary Pokemon have a chance to be shiny when encountered as well.

If you start your Field Research tasks track on November 1, you can get up to four Legendary Pokemon. However, if you started the track in late October and complete the seventh Field Research task on either November 1, 2 or 3 and then continue completing a Field Research task every day after that, you can catch up to five Legendary Pokemon.

Here is the current Pokemon Go Field Research list for December 2018: