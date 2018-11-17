Pokemon Go Meltan Quest Step-by-Step Guide

With the arrival of Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee comes a brand new Special Research quest in Pokemon Go themed around the new Mythical Pokemon Meltan.

The Pokemon Go Meltan Research has nine different steps. Your progress can be accessed in the “Special” section of the research task menu. The Special Research functions just like the ones for Mew and Celebi, where you complete three Research Tasks to move on to the next set of Research Tasks until you get the final reward. You can complete multiple special research quests at the same time and actions can count towards steps across multiple quests.

With that out of the way, here is a step-by-step guide on how to complete the Pokemon Go Meltan quest.

Note: This guide will be updated as more details are released.

Quest 1 of 9

Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms – Reward: 500 XP

Catch 10 Pokemon – Reward: 500 XP

Transfer 5 Pokemon – Reward: 500 XP

Completion Reward: 10 PokeBalls, 1,000 Stardust and one Egg Incubator

Quest 2 of 9

Earn 2 Candies walking with your Buddy Pokemon – Reward: 1,000 XP

Make 10 Great Throws – Reward: 1,080 XP

Hatch 3 Eggs – Reward: 1,000 XP

Completion Reward: Two Lucky Eggs, 2,000 Stardust and one Fast TM

Quest 3 of 9

Catch a Ditto – Reward: 1,500 XP

Win two Gym Battles – Reward: 1,500 XP

Battle in two Raids – Reward: 1,500 XP

Completion Reward: 10 Great Balls, three Incense and 3 Max Revives

Quest 4 of 9

Catch five steel-type Pokemon – Reward: 2,000 XP

Catch five electric-type Pokemon – Reward: 2,000 XP

Earn five Candies while walking with your Buddy Pokemon – Reward: 2,000 XP

Completion Reward: 4,000 Stardust, five Pinap Berries and five Rare Candies

Quest 5 of 9

Evolve a Grimer – Reward: 2,500 XP

Catch five Slugma or Gulpin – Reward: 2,500 XP

Make 20 Great Throws – Reward: 2,500 XP

Completion Reward: 5,000 Stardust, 20 Great Balls and five Lure Modules

Quest 6 of 9

Evolve a Magnemite – Reward: 3,000 XP

Catch five Exeggcute – Reward: 3,000 XP

Battle in 10 Raids – Reward: 2,000 XP

Completion Reward: One Silver Pinap Berry, 1 Metal Coat and 10 Ultra Balls

Tips for the Quest

In addition to the Special Research, the Pokemon: Let’s Go event also added new Field Research tasks, as users found on The Silph Road Subreddit. One of them tasks you with making an excellent throw and awards you with a Ditto. If you found one of those tasks from a PokeStop, save it for when you unlock the third step of the quest so you can complete one of the tasks.

Some of the steps task you with walking with your Buddy Pokemon to earn a certain number of Candy. Walk with a Pokemon like a Magikarp that rewards you with one Candy every kilometer so you complete the task faster.

Be sure to save Candy for Grimer and Magnemite as some of the tasks have you evolving them. If you don’t have enough Candy, be sure to use Pinap Berries before you catch Grimer and Magnemite.

