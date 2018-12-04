Pokemon Go Trainer Battles: How to Start, Rewards & FAQs

Niantic has detailed the brand new Trainer Battle feature in a blog post.

While their post doesn’t go into specifics, we have a much better idea of how Trainer Battles will actually work. Here’s everything we know so far.

More will be added to this guide as new information is released.

How to Start a Trainer Battle in Pokemon Go

Judging from the pictures on the blog post, you’ll be able to challenge a friend or another trainer with the use of Battle Codes. Just scan the Battle Code of one player with the phone of another to start a battle.

It looks like from the picture that the Nearby menu will be updated to not only include Pokemon and Raids but also nearby players.

Trainers usually need to be near each other to start a Trainer Battle. However, Ultra Friends and Best Friends can fight each other from any distance.

How Trainer Battles Work

Trainer Battles have players going into one of three Pokemon Go Trainer Battle Leagues: Great, Ultra and Master. Each league has a different CP limit per Pokemon. Great League has a limit of 1,500 CP per Pokemon, Ultra League has a limit of 2,500 CP and Master League has no CP limit.

Players battle in teams of three Pokemon and from the pictures it looks like Pokemon fight one at a time. All battles are in real-time instead of turn-based like in the main Pokemon games. You’ll use both Quick Moves and Charge Moves just like in Gym Battles or Raids. Health bars can be visible above each Pokemon.

You’ll be able to use a second Charge Move in battle. You’ll need additional Stardust and Candy to unlock it. In addition, you’ll be able to deploy a limited supply of Protect Shields to save Pokemon from damage for a little bit.

Trainer Battle Rewards

The exact rewards are not yet known, but the blog post did confirm that evolution items are included as a reward.

You’ll be able to challenge the team leaders Spark, Candela and Blanche once a day for rewards such as Stardust.

Trainer Battle Release Date

At the time of writing, Trainer Battles do not have a release date for when they go live. However, Niantic told Polish publication Gram (as translated by Eurogamer) in late November that PVP would be added to Pokemon Go by the end of the year.

Additional FAQs:

Do I need to be at a certain level for Trainer Battles?

Possibly. You only need to meet the CP limit specified in one of the three leagues you enter. However, the max CP of your Pokemon increases as you level up. So you may need to be at a certain level in order to get a Pokemon to a certain CP limit.

