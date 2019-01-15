Call of Duty Blackout Goes Free With a Trial

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 launched late last year and was met with an overall positive reaction.

One mode that was especially praised was the Blackout battle royale mode. It was a mode that had a more realistic look and feel to it over Fortnite which represented a nice change of pace in the battle royale genre.

If you didn’t get a chance to try out Black Ops 4 then your chance will be coming up later this week.

Bring your friends — the Blackout Free Trial is coming. Play #BlackOps4’s Blackout Battle Royale for free from January 17th to the 24th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. pic.twitter.com/jfOw2diCV9 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 15, 2019

Beginning on January 17 and running for a week players will be able to try out Blackout free of charge across all platforms.

This will give players an excellent chance to see if the game is for them and it will give other players a chance to convert their friends to Blackout.

The trial will go live on Xbox One, PS4 and PC on January 17 but the PC trial won’t be available on Steam like you might expect it to bed. Instead, players will have to head to Battle.net as Activision games now release on Blizzard’s platform instead of Steam.

When Black Ops 4 first launched it was met with a lot of excitement, especially on Twitch, but a lot of big streamers have moved on from the game, leaving it in an interesting position.

We’re sure the player count in the game is more than healthy but it’s still curious to see many of the streamers leave the game, especially since battle royale is still king on Twitch. We’ll just have to wait and see what 2019 has in store for the game.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is out now for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

