WATCH: Mortal Kombat 11 Gameplay Reveal Trailer

The next installment in developer NetherRealm Studios iconic fighting franchise – Mortal Kmobat 11 – was officially revealed last year at The Game Awards. While the cinematic trailer certainly established a familiar bloody and brutal tone, many fans were wondering what the gameplay would look like. Thankfully, we got our first look today during the Mortal Kombat reveal event.

In the trailer, we get a glimpse of fighters such as Scorpion, Raiden, Sub-Zero and Baraka. All of the combat is cartoonishly violent and there are a ton of new moves on display during the trailer. We also get a quick look at a few fatalities, including Baraka ripping half of someone’s face off and Scorpion cutting a person in half with his heated chain.

Feel every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment in the worldwide reveal of #MK11’s gameplay! https://t.co/1FVdgGogSZ pic.twitter.com/gNTBCKlLO9 — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) January 17, 2019

Some other fighters we get to see include the blood mage Skarlet and a mysterious newcomer. One new feature is the separation of special meters into Defensive and Offensive categories. This means you will have to manage two meters during a fight, instead of just one like previous entries. Following in the footsteps of Injustice 2, fighters can be fully customized, giving them and their weapons different appearances.

We’re going to need a cleanup on aisle 11! You won’t want to miss this Fatality reveal. #MK11Reveal #MortalKombat11 See all trailers from the reveal: https://t.co/01JTZLc6j6 pic.twitter.com/0PTzsqihAx — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) January 17, 2019

Additionally, you can obtain Shao Kahn by pre-ordering the game along with beta access. Mortal Kombat 11 is set to release on April 23 for Xbox One, PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

See Also