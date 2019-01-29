Palkia Max CP & Stats in Pokemon Go

Palkia will be available to fight in Pokemon Go from Jan. 29 at 1:00 p.m. PST to Feb. 28 at 1:00 p.m. PST, according to an in-game message.

If you managed to catch Palkia in Pokemon Go, you may be wondering what its max CP and stats are. You may be even wondering if it’s worth powering up and using. Well look no further.

Here is Palkia’s max CP and stats according to GamePress.

Max CP at Level 40: 3981

Max CP at Level 20: 2274

Attack: 280

Defense: 215

Stamina: 188

Type: Dragon & Water

Quick Moves: Dragon Breath, Dragon Tail

Charge Moves: Draco Meteor, Hydro Pump, Fire Blast

Is Palkia worth powering up? Yes it is. It has the highest attack stat out of all other water-type Pokemon, including Kyogre. It’s also competitive with Rayquaza, with it being only a few attack points behind. It also has access to the powerful move combo of Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor as well as Hydro Pump, one of the best water-type charge moves according to GamePress. Unfortunately, it’s let down by the fact that it doesn’t have a water-type Quick Move as well as Hydro Pump like Kyogre does. While Draco Meteor is great, Rayquaza has access to Outrage which is slightly superior as it can be used sooner than Draco Meteor thanks to its status as a two bar Charge Move. Never the less, Palkia is still a formidable addition to your team.

Dragon Tail does slightly more damage than Dragon Breath but the latter is easier to dodge with according to GamePress. However, you’d definitely want to go with Dragon Tail in a PVP battles. Meanwhile, either Draco Meteor or Hydro Pump will work depending on what types of Pokemon you want to take down the most. Fire Blast has no use on Palkia.

For more Pokemon Go news, guides and more, check out Heavy.

See also: