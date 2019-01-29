Palkia Best Counters & Moves in Pokemon Go Raids

Palkia will be available to fight in Pokemon Go from Jan. 29 at 1:00 p.m. PST to Feb. 28 at 1:00 p.m. PST, according to an in-game message.

If you’re struggling to defeat it, you may consider investing in specific kinds of Pokemon designed to defeat it. Here are the best counters to use against Palkia in Pokemon Go.

According to GamePress, Palkia is a dragon- and water-type Pokemon. That makes it strong against fire-, steel- and water-type moves and weak against dragon- and fairy-type moves. It has the Quick Moves of Dragon Breath and Dragon Tail as well as the Charge Moves Draco Meteor, Hydro Pump and Fire Blast.

We believe that the best counter for Palkia is Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage. Rayquaza has been the best dragon-type Pokemon in the game since its introduction and hasn’t been topped since. With the highest attack stat across all dragon Pokemon and access to the powerful combo of Dragon Tail and Outrage, Rayquaza will obliterate any other dragon-type it comes across. However, keep in mind that it will be weak to Palkia’s dragon-type moves as well, especially with its relatively low defense and stamina.

The next best counter to use would be Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Outrage. Dragonite has the exact same effective moveset as Rayquaza only with slightly less attack. However, it also has more defense which means it can take Palkia’s dragon-type attacks a bit better. Both Dragonite and Rayquaza will resist Palkia’s Hydro Pump and Fire Blast.

If you want something that will resist Palkia’s dragon-type moves, then you should use Gardevoir with Confusion and Dazzling Gleam. Despite Gardevoir’s somewhat frail defense and stamina, it double resists dragon-type moves thanks to its fairy typing. It also has access to Dazzling Gleam which is strong against Palkia. However, using Rayquaza or Dragonite is preferred since Gardevoir doesn’t have a fairy-type Quick Move. For a similar fairy-type Pokemon with slightly weaker attack but better defense and stamina, use Togekiss with Air Slash and Dazzling Gleam.

Here are some other Pokemon that would make for good counters:

Salamence

Latios

Latias

Alolan Exeggutor

Granbull

Once you manage to catch Palkia, click here to find out its max CP and stats and see our explanation on whether or not it’s worth powering up and which moves to use with it.

