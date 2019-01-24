How to Open the Waiting Room Safe in Resident Evil 2 Remake

There are a lot of secrets and hidden items in Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 2. With some hidden behind elaborate puzzles, others simply require you to just find a certain combination. One of these easily obtainable early on for both Claire and Leon. Located in the Waiting Room, the combination for this safe isn’t revealed until much later, but thankfully you can open it right from the start.

The combination for the Waiting Room safe is Left 6, Right 2, and then Left 11. After that, just hit confirm and the safe will open, giving you a gun part. For Leon, he will get a muzzle break for his primary pistol and Claire obtains a high capacity magazine for the JMB Hp3. Since you will not obtain the latter’s weapon until you make it to the garage, you won’t need to open the safe.

For those wanting to find the code, you won’t be able to get it until you’ve unlocked the northeast side of the RCPD. Once you can explore this area head down the staircase until you reach the first floor. Now go down the hall and enter the Interrogation Room if you’re Claire and the Observation Room if you’re Leon. Inside on the table in the corner will be a note with the code written on it.

