How to Unlock the 3F Locker in Resident Evil 2 Remake

The Resident Evil 2 remake is here and there are all new puzzles for players to solve. Taking inspiration from both old and new entries in the franchise, many of these puzzles involve cracking combination locks. One of these can be found on the Third Floor of the Racoon City Police Depart in the hallway north of the Library.

The locker in question can be found outside of the room with the hole in the wall and where you find the Spade Key. This area can be accessed by taking the staircase right outside the saferoom with the Dark-Room in the back. When you get to the locker, move the dials around until it spells DCM and hit confirm. You should unlock the locker and be able to grab the goodies inside.

If this combination did not work, then you might have to develop the photo showing the answer. This roll of film can be found later on in Resident Evil 2 remake in the side room of the Firing Range. To access this you’ll need the Diamond Key, which is conveniently located in the Morgue on the safe floor. After getting the roll of film, go back to the Dark Room and develop the picture to see the answer for the 3F Locker.

