Every Pokemon in the Pokemon Sword & Shield Nintendo Direct

Pokemon Sword & Shield has officially been announced by Nintendo. This latest entry will take players to the Galar Region. Clearly inspired by the United Kingdom, this area will feature a variety of environments including cities, caves, plains, and mountains. However, the most important addition is all the new Pokemon living in Galar.

Below is every Pokemon we saw in Pokemon Sword & Shield Nintendo Direct. Since this game was just announced, we expect more pocket monsters to be unveiled in the coming months. We will continuously update this post as new Pokemon are revealed, along with any information we know about them.

Here is every Pokemon we know about in Pokemon Sword & Shield:

1) Grookey

Grookey is one of three Starter Pokemon that players can choose from at the beginning of the game. He is a mischevious chimp Pokemon and is a Grass type.

2) Scorbunny

The second of the Starter Pokemon, Scorbunny is the Fire type. This rabbit is described as “always running above, bursting with energy.” Given how popular and powerful Fire type Starter Pokemon usually are, it will be interesting to see what Scorbunny evolves into.

3) Sobble

Sobble is the final Starter Pokemon that players can choose from at the beginning of the game. A water type, this is a timid Pokemon that appears to be based-off a salamander or gecko.

The returning Pokemon we saw in the video were:

Wishiwashi

Munchlax

Minccino

Pikachu

Hoothoot

Grubbin

Flygon

Wailmer

Lucario

Meowstic

Braviary

Tyranitar

Salamence

Currently, we do not know if these Pokemon will be apart of the base game or only obtainable via trading. We suspect it will be the latter given most of the new entries don’t like to focus on older generation Pokemon. There’s also been no word on any additional Mega Evolutions, though we expect a few to pop up as we get closer to the game’s release.

See Also