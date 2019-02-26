Pokemon Day is now live in Pokemon Go, granting two days of bonuses to celebrate the anniversary of the Pokemon franchise.

In addition to higher encounter rates for certain Pokemon, the event also added new Field Research tasks that award Pikachu and Eevee wearing flower crowns. Users in The Silph Road Subreddit have already started cataloging the new tasks.

Here’s the current Pokemon Day Research List for Pokemon Go. The list will be updated as we learn of more Field Research tasks.

Evolve One Meowth – Flower Eevee

Catch 5 Pidgey or Rattata – Flower Pikachu

The Pokemon Day event lasts from now until Feb. 28 at 1:00 p.m. PST. During the event, flower crown-wearing Pikachu and Eevee will be found in the wild as well as certain Field Research tasks. According to some users on The Silph Road Subreddit, Pikachu and Eevee can be shiny and wear flower crowns at the same time. Pokemon that trainers “encounter early on in their adventures through the Kanto region” will be more frequently encountered in the wild, according to Niantic. More Kanto region Pokemon will appear in Raids as well. You can also encounter Shiny Pidgey and Shiny Rattata.

