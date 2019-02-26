Pokemon Day Raid Bosses for Pokemon Go

Pokemon Day is now live in Pokemon Go, granting two days of bonuses to celebrate the anniversary of the Pokemon franchise.

In addition to higher encounter rates for certain Pokemon, the event also added new Raid Bosses featuring Pokemon from the Kanto region. Users on The Silph Road Subreddit have already started compiling a list.

Here’s the current list of Pokemon Day Raid Bosses in Pokemon Go. The list will continue to be updated as more information comes in.

*Not yet confirmed Tier One: Buizel* Tier Two: Tier Three: Granbull* Azumarill* Machamp* Tier Four: Absol* Tier Five: Palkia Latias EX Raid: Attack Form Deoxys

The Pokemon Day event lasts from now until Feb. 28 at 1:00 p.m. PST. During the event, flower crown-wearing Pikachu and Eevee will be found in the wild as well as certain Field Research tasks. According to some users on The Silph Road Subreddit, Pikachu and Eevee can be shiny and wear flower crowns at the same time. Pokemon that trainers “encounter early on in their adventures through the Kanto region” will be more frequently encountered in the wild, according to Niantic. You can also encounter Shiny Pidgey and Shiny Rattata.

For more Pokemon Go news, guides and more, check out Heavy.

See also: